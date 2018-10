Keeping a check on the heart is necessary especially when it has been affected by any disease. Cardiac rehabilitation is a medical program meant to improve cardiovascular health for people who have experienced heart attack, heart failure, angioplasty, etc. Cardiac rehabilitation is a specialised set of activities designed for the people who have experienced severe heart condition in the recent past such as heart attack, heart failure, angioplasty or any heart surgery. The entire process aims at educating the patient on their health condition, advice on cardiovascular risk reduction, physical activity and stress management in order to improve their health and recover from their condition.

“The rehab aims at improving the quality of life of the patients who have recently undergone any cardiovascular treatment/surgery. The rehabilitation often involves exercise training, emotional support and education about lifestyle changes to reduce the heart disease risk, such as eating a heart-healthy diet, keeping a healthy weight and quitting smoking,” says Dr Jitha Joseph, Head Physiotherapy, and Rehab at Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore.

As a rule, all patients who have suffered a heart attack will be referred to cardiac rehab; however studies have shown that barely 15 per cent of these patients bother to participate in a rehab program after their discharge from the hospital. Very few realize that going through cardiac rehabilitation will increase their independence and strength and help manage the condition of their heart post a heart attack better. There will be reduced pain and less need for medications. There will also be a significant improvement in overall health and well-being. Opting for cardiac rehabilitation is one of the best and most beneficial decisions that a patient and his/her family can make

The rehab creates customized plan as per the patient’s health condition. It helps them to regain their strength, improves your health condition, reduces the risk of getting heart problem in the future and overall improves your quality of life. The rehab is recommended mostly to reduce the risk of death due to heart disease and to avoid any further complications to the health.