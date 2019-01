Turns out that lifestyle and health factors that are good for your heart can also prevent diabetes. This has been found out by a new study published in the journal Diabetologia. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), there are seven health and lifestyle factors associated with cardiovascular health. Physical activity is one of the most important among those factors identified by AHA and it also impacts your blood sugar levels. This has been proved right by yet another recent research. A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology finds that physical activity or regular workout is instrumental in bringing down the blood sugar levels of people with type 2 diabetes. According to the researchers of the study, doctors should prescribe specific exercises to patients with diabetes, instead of just advising them to work out regularly.

This study reveals that 1 in 11 adults suffers from diabetes globally, of which 90 per cent are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Nearly everyone with type 2 diabetes has been found to be affected by some sort of cardiovascular complications as well. So, it is imperative that you work out regularly to in order to ensure a healthy heart and a normal blood sugar levels.

“When you exercise, your blood glucose levels go down as the glucose gets transported to your muscles,” explains Dr. Shashank R Joshi, President, Indian Academy of Diabetes. “If you are diabetic, you should do aerobic exercises and muscle strengthening workouts as well,” he adds.

There are reams of research revealing the positive effect of yoga on your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Diabetes Research, practising this traditional Indian exercise regime may be beneficial for adults with type 2 diabetes. The findings indicate that yoga improves your glycaemic control and lipid levels, the most significant factors in managing type 2 diabetes.

Here are 10 yoga poses that will help you tame down your blood sugar levels.

Sarvangasana:

To perform this yoga pose, you need to lie down and try to raise your legs and lift them straight. You can use your hands and place them along your back and hips for support, keeping your body weight on your shoulders. You need to make sure your elbows are touching the floor lending support to your back and you can hold on to this pose for as long as you are comfortable. Avoid this pose, if you have any neck or spinal problems.

Paschimotasana:

To do Paschimotasana or seated forward bend, be seated on the floor with your legs stretched out and try to use your thumb and index finger to hold the big toe of your feet. Then try and touch your forehead to your knees by bending forward while exhaling. Count to five and then inhale while coming back to your original seating position. You should avoid this pose if you are suffering from back pain.

Dhanurasana:

Lie down and keep your feet hip-width apart, then fold your knees and hold your ankles. Now slowly raise your chest by breathing in and pull your legs up and back to form a bow-like pose. Bring down your legs and chest to the ground as you exhale. Don’t try this pose if your blood pressure levels are not ideal.

Ardha Matsyendrasana:

Keeping your spine erect, keep your feet together while sitting. Further bend your left leg and place the heel of your left foot beside your right hip and take your right leg over your left knee. Now place your right hand behind you and your left hand on your right knee and then pivot at the waist, shoulders and neck in the said sequence to the right and look over the right shoulder. Perform this pose under a certified trainer’s presence if you have back problems.

Chakrasana:

To perform this pose, lie down on your back and bend your knees bringing your feet close to your hips. Now try and swing your knees to the left till your left knee is in contact with the ground. It is normal that when you’re in this position one of your shoulder blades will lift off the ground and you need to counter that tendency in a bid to make this posture work. Do not perform this pose if you have any spinal injuries.

Halasana:

Lie on the floor by placing your arms by your side and knees bent so that your feet are placed flat on the floor. Taking support of our hands, raise your legs slowly from the hips and now try to touch the floor behind your head with your toes with your hands resting flat on the floor. If you suffer from liver or sleen disorders, then avoid this pose.

Vajrasana:

Vajrasana is probably one of the easiest yoga posture to keep your sugar levels in check. You need to place a yoga mat on the floor and kneel down ensuring the upper part of your feet is touching the ground. Gently place your buttocks on your heels, which should be on either side of your anus. Then place your palms on your knees and breath in deeply at a steady pace keeping your face upwards. You need expert supervision if you have high blood pressure.

Balasana:

To perform this, you need to sit on your heels and flatten your feet on the floor, keeping your weight on your knees. Spread your thighs apart and rest your stomach on your thighs by bending forward from your waist while exhaling. Then stretch your arms forward to elongate your back. Since this is resting pose, you should keep your breathing pace normal. You should avoid trying this yoga pose, if you’re pregnant, have a knee injury or are suffering from diarrhoea.

Setubandhasana:

This pose may cause health problems to you, if you have a neck or back injury. To perform it, you need to lie flat on your back and keep your feet flat on the floor. You need to lift your body with your feet and raise your body in such a way that your neck and head are flat on the floor and the rest of your body is in the air. Use your hands for added support. If you have neck or back injury, then this pose is not for you.

Pranayam:

Sit on the yoga mat cross legged and straighten your back. Make sure that your chin is line with the floor and place your hands on your knees in such a way that your palms are facing upwards. Now close your eyes and breath in deeply and exhale slowly.