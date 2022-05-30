Multiple Sclerosis Day: Regenerative Medicine Approach To Manage MS

Multiple Sclerosis The cause of this condition is unknown, but it is considered an autoimmune disease. This immune system dysfunction in MS causes the fatty substance that coats and protects nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord to be destroyed (myelin). The scorching summer heat can aggravate the problem and lead to complications like muscle stiffness, paralysis, bladder problems, sexual dysfunction, mental health problems, depression and epilepsy.

Our nerves are coated with a protein called myelin, which serves as insulation. Many diseases affect this coating, thus 'demyelinating' the nerve. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is one such condition in which there is an immune system mediated attack on the myelin covering, causing improper transmission of signals. Consequently, the body parts controlled by portions of nerves in the brain and spinal cord that get affected lose their function. There are different types of MS, some slowly progressive, and some associated with periodic flares and remission periods. However, the various MS symptoms are essentially the same. In most cases, worsening the patient's condition over the years is due to the accumulation of deficits and incomplete recovery from repeated episodes.

What Causes Multiple Sclerosis?

There is no clarity yet on what causes MS. It might involve a combination of genetic susceptibility and non-genetic triggers such as viruses, low vitamin D levels, or environmental factors. In many cases, symptoms occur suddenly, commonly in people in their 20s and 30s and have otherwise been expected. The issue is that there are no definite risk factors or even early signs by which one can predict the occurrence or prevent MS. Some studies have mentioned smoking, obesity, and race as risk factors, but these cannot be considered exclusive to MS. Thus, treatment can only begin once the condition is detected. The issue is that conventional treatment primarily focuses on symptom management.

Regenerative Medicine Approach

Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, talks about a regenerative medicine approach to managing MS. He talks about cells, growth factors and peptides with properties that enhance the functions of the nerves and repair the damaged tissue environment around the nerves. "Add alternative therapies to cell-based therapy magnetic field-based and simulation-based treatments and you have a holistic approach to the effective, long-term management of MS," says Dr Mahajan.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Therapy

Low-frequency Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Therapy has improved motor, sensory, autonomic, and cognitive functions. Moreover, a long-term halt in the progression of the disease has also been reported, which significantly improves the quality of MS patients' life. Likewise, transcranial magnetic stimulation is a neuromodulatory and neurostimulator therapy that works by electromagnetic induction of an electrical field in the brain. These changes aid in evoking changes in the brain environment, thereby enhancing behavioural and motor functions. The effects of these alternative therapies are cumulative and synergistic with other minimally/non-invasive modalities such as cell-based therapy.

"For conditions like MS, let's think out of the box. With a holistic regenerative approach, it is possible to achieve sustained, definitive, long-term results and improve a patient's quality of life," concludes Dr Mahajan.

