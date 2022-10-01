Reducing The Risk Of Stroke: What Young People Must Keep In Mind

The NCD (non-communicable disease) burden in India has increased rapidly over the years. Apart from diabetes and heart failure, stroke is also a leading cause of mortality and disability in India. As per a Lancet study, there were 6,99,000 stroke-related deaths in India in 2019, which accounted for 7.4 per cent of the total deaths in the country that year. Even globally, brain strokes are one of the leading causes of death worldwide according to WHO, and lead to over 60 lakh deaths in 2019. While stroke is often associated with older people, it is not just an 'old person's disease'. In fact, around 10-15 per cent of strokes in India occur in people under 40 years of age

A brief overview of stroke

Stroke is a medical condition where blood flow to the brain stops. Due to this, brain cells are unable get oxygen and start dying off within minutes. If not diagnosed and treated in time, the condition can be fatal. Strokes are generally of three types: transient ischemic attack, ischaemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke.

Transient Ischemic Attacks (also known as 'mini-strokes') are short-lived episodes caused by a temporary stoppage in the blood supply to the brain. Though not fatal or injurious, 1 in 3 mini-stroke patients end up having a major stroke later in their lives.

Ischaemic strokes occur when the blood supply to a part of the brain is halted, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. They are usually caused by blockages in the arteries or the veins. Ischaemic strokes are also more common, with 87% of reported stroke incidences being ischemic.

Haemorrhagic strokes are caused when an artery suddenly begins bleeding into the brain. Due to the ensuing brain damage, many bodily functions are impaired. While less common, the incidence of haemorrhagic strokes in younger adults is higher than older adults.

Despite being a major cause of death and disability in India, awareness around stroke has remained low in the country. According to a recently conducted survey 'The State of Stroke: A Survey On Awareness About Stroke In Urban India' by Boehringer Ingelheim India, only 70 per cent of the respondents knew the term 'brain stroke'. Only around 20 per cent knew about the symptoms of stroke.

Stroke And the Youth

In older people, stroke is a result of long-term lifestyle choices that impact their health negatively. Often, it is caused by atherosclerosis, which is the hardening of the arteries because of poor lifestyle choices. As the arteries are riddled with plaque and clogged, they cannot carry blood to the brain properly

Among youngsters, the conditions of high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, and obesity remain prominent risk factors for stroke. As the lifestyles of young people continue to change and increased stress levels, poor work-life balance, reduced physical activity, and increased screen time become a usual affair, the likelihood of stroke increases. While young people do recover better and quicker than their older counterparts, stroke often limits their ability to live a normal life. To recognize the symptoms of stroke, youngsters must keep the BE-FAST acronym in mind:

B: Loss of B

Loss of E: Loss of vision in one or both E

Loss of vision in one or both F: One side of the F ace is drooping.

One side of the ace is drooping. A: Feeling of weakness or numbness in one of the A

Feeling of weakness or numbness in one of the S: Slurring in S Is the patient unable to speak or understand others?

Slurring in Is the patient unable to speak or understand others? T: Time to call the emergency services and try to get emergency care at the earliest

Additionally, they must rush to the nearest stroke-ready centre within the 'golden period' post stroke. For recovering patients, taking proper medication and regular consultations with doctors, minimizing tobacco and alcohol intake, and adopting a regular exercise regimen can prove to be helpful.

(This article is authored by Dr Biplab Das, Director & Head, Neurology & Neurointervention, Department of Neurology, Batra Hospital & Medical Research Centre, New Delhi)