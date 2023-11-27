Reducing Autoimmune Thyroid Disease Risk: Insights From Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

Link between Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment and Thyroid Disease Prevention.

The new research sheds light on a potential connection between RA treatment and a reduced risk of autoimmune thyroid disease.

An observational study conducted by researchers from Karolinska Institutet, recently published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, suggests a potential link between the use of anti-rheumatic drugs for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a lower risk of developing autoimmune thyroid disease. While the increased susceptibility of RA patients to autoimmune thyroid diseases is well-documented, the study investigates whether immunomodulatory drugs, commonly used for RA, could play a preventive role in the development of thyroid diseases. RA patients often face an elevated risk of autoimmune thyroid diseases, including Hashimoto's disease and Graves' disease. While traditional treatment for RA involves immunomodulatory drugs to address immune system dysfunction, these drugs are not conventionally used for treating autoimmune thyroid diseases. Instead, thyroid hormone therapy is typically employed to manage the altered thyroid function associated with these conditions.

Exploring The Impact Of Immunomodulatory Drugs

The research team aimed to explore whether immunomodulatory drugs used for RA might influence the risk of autoimmune thyroid diseases. Previous studies in mice suggested that Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), a type of immunomodulatory drug, could mitigate inflammation in the thyroid gland. However, the applicability of these findings to humans remained unclear.

Study Design And Data Analysis

Data spanning from 2006 to 2018 were analyzed, incorporating information on over 13,000 RA patients and their treatments. Additionally, data from a control group of over 63,000 individuals without RA were examined for comparison. The researchers specifically investigated the period after the onset of RA in patients to discern any reduction in the risk of developing autoimmune thyroid disease. The study findings revealed a notable decrease in the risk of autoimmune thyroid disease among RA patients after the onset of their rheumatic disease, compared to the period before diagnosis. The most significant risk reduction was observed in RA patients treated with immunomodulatory drugs or 'biological DMARDs.' In this subgroup, the risk of autoimmune thyroid disease was found to be 46 percent lower than in the control group without RA.

Implications And Future Considerations

The results, while supportive of the hypothesis that certain immunomodulatory drugs could exert a preventive effect on autoimmune thyroid disease, do not conclusively establish causation. The study opens up possibilities for further exploration in clinical trials to determine if these drugs, currently used for RA, could serve as early treatment for autoimmune thyroid disease. This concept, known as drug repurposing, could expand the applications of existing drugs into new therapeutic areas. The study was primarily funded by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Heart-Lung Foundation, and Vinnova.

In conclusion, this research sheds light on a potential connection between RA treatment and a reduced risk of autoimmune thyroid disease, offering a promising avenue for future investigations and clinical trials.