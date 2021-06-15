The second wave of the pandemic continues to witness the constant struggle for the mental well-being of people. This pandemic not only impacts our physical health but has also increased our social and economic hardships challenging many people’s mental wellness. Over the past year, living in a pandemic, it has become evident that the relationship between the body and mind matters for health. COVID-19 can impact the brain in numerous ways including fatigue and depression – even more so in mild cases. Not only this pandemic has introduced us to a new normal – be it our work, lifestyle, or interactions. While Covid-19 has impacted nearly every sector of the economy, it has forced us to make numerous alterations for which we may not mentally and physically prepare. Along with the looming uncertainty, this situation has challenged our beliefs & cognitions, resulting in fear, anxiety, stress, and depression. Millions have lost their jobs due to COVID and the lives of even their loved ones – mankind has experienced irrefutable loss like never before. But there is always a silver lining and we all will fight this together. COVID-related comorbidities have become a common phenomenon recently during the second wave of coronavirus. From Black Fungus to Happy Hypoxia to Pneumonia, the COVID-19 virus is affecting various organs of our body and making them prone to different diseases. In a recent study, it was also found that COVID-19 can cause erectile dysfunction in men and affect their fertility. The study was conducted on Italian men and it argued that COVID-19 damages the cardiovascular system, causing blood vessel decrease which in turn affects a man’s erection. Also Read - Things You Didn't Know About Your Testosterone Levels

Issues Affecting Men’s Sexual Health

Difficulties while ejaculating Decreased amount of fluid ejaculated Decreased sexual desire Problems in developing or maintaining a firm erection Pain or swelling below the penis Respiratory infections Abnormal breast growth Reduced facial or body hair Lower than normal sperm count Low testosterone level

Other Issues Include

Premature Ejaculation– If you ejaculate before or very soon after initiating sexual activity, you could be experiencing premature ejaculation. While it's best known as a nuisance to younger men who are just beginning to explore a sexual relationship, it happens in men of all ages at about the same rate. In fact, it can serve as a warning sign for erectile dysfunction among older men, or underlying anxiety disorder.

Erectile Dysfunction – If you have trouble getting or maintaining an erection that is firm enough to have sex, you may be suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED). Erectile dysfunction occurs when there's not enough blood flow to the penis to sustain an erection. In many cases can be linked to a physical condition, vascular disease, thyroid imbalances, diabetes, and hypertension. It can also be caused by psychological conditions, such as anxiety, stress, and depression. While ED is more common among men over the age of 50, it can happen at any age.

Reduced Libido (Reduced sexual desire)– Low libido means that your desire or interest in sex has decreased. The condition is often linked with low levels of the male hormone, testosterone. Testosterone maintains sex drive, sperm production, muscle, hair, and bone. Low testosterone can affect your body and mood. Reduced sexual desire may also be caused by depression, anxiety, or relationship difficulties. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain medications like antidepressants may also contribute to low libido.

Male fertility– The quality of your sperm decreases as you get older. As you age there is a risk that you may not be able to conceive. Although there is a higher chance of miscarriage if the father is over 45 years old.

General physical examination and medical history– This includes examining your genitals and asking questions about any inherited conditions, chronic health problems, illnesses, injuries, or surgeries that could affect fertility. Your andrologist might also ask about your sexual habits and about your sexual development during puberty.

Semen analysis– Semen samples can be obtained in a couple of different ways. You can provide a sample by masturbating and ejaculating into a special container at the doctor’s clinic. Because of religious or cultural beliefs, some men prefer an alternative method of semen collection. In such cases, semen can be collected by using a special condom during intercourse.

Managing Emotional Stress

Counseling sessions – Patients can take counseling sessions with experts including andrologists who can help reduce their stress and improve their quality of life.

– Given that infertility and its treatment often cause considerable stress, doctors recommend various relaxation techniques including mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, and yoga to promote stress management. Express yourself– Reach out to your partner as it is not just A Man’s Thing. Both couples are involved. It is better to talk it out rather than holding in feelings of guilt or anger.

(About the author: Dr. Ashish Sabharwal, Senior Consultant Urologist, Andrologist and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, Director, Blue Ribbon Prostate Clinic, New Delhi, National Board Certified (Urology), Fellowship in Endourology and Robotic Prostate Surgery, Jackson Health System, Miami, USA)