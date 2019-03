As you age, your bones are more likely to get weak and become injury-prone. However, many experts suggest that in order to keep yourself going during old age, you need to work out regularly. According to a recent study published in the journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, researchers say that exercising could help to prevent cartilage damage which is linked to osteoarthritis. The study authors revealed that as you perform an exercise, certain mechanical forces work in your joint cells. These forces inhibit the function of the inflammatory molecules that can lead to osteoarthritis. This anti-inflammatory impact of exercises is triggered by the activation of a protein named HDAC6.

Various studies have mentioned that the occurrence of this rheumatologic (bone-related problems) issue in India ranges from 22 to 39 per cent and people who fall in the age group of 45 to 50 years account for 20 per cent of all the osteoarthritis cases in the country.

WHAT IS OSTEOARTHRITIS?



“Osteoarthritis is a condition which occurs when the cartilage (connecting tissue which provides cushion to your joints) gets degenerated which leads to pain, swelling and deformity in your joints. It can also cause muscle spasm,” says Delhi-based veteran orthopaedic expert Dr. PK Dave. This joint condition also leads to restricted movement. As per the 2018 estimates of World Health Organization, 80 per cent of the people suffering from this condition have limited physical movement and 25 per cent of them fail to perform daily activities. “The joints which are most likely to be affected by osteoarthritis are hips, spine, knees, finger and neck,” says Dr. Dave.

Menopause and age are the two major risk factors behind the development of osteoarthritis. Apart from this, even diabetes can make you more susceptible to this bone condition, as high blood sugar levels can accelerate the development of molecules which are responsible to make your cartilage rigid. “Haemophilia, bone infection and tuberculosis may also lead to osteoarthritis,” says Dr. Dave

What makes this bone disease dangerous is the fact that there is still no cure available for it. You can either prevent it altogether by working out regularly or manage its symptoms with medications and managing your weight. Physical therapies like cold compress and heat therapies will also help you beat joint pain by boosting blood circulation.

EXERCISES THAT YOU CAN TRY



“Exercise keeps your muscles active and prevents fluid accumulation in your joints which triggers pain and swelling,” explains Dr. Dave. Here, we share with you a few exercises that you can try to manage the symptoms of osteoarthritis. However, you should go for these exercises only after getting a nod from your orthopaedic expert and perform them under the guidance of a skilled trainer.

Knee extension



A damaged cartilage is more likely to cause pain and problem in your knees and hence knee extension exercise becomes a vital workout in order to keep osteoarthritis at bay. This exercise works on the quadriceps, muscles located at the front of your thighs and helps you to avoid joint instability (weakness of bones, ligaments, and muscles).

How to

Sit on a chair, making sure your back and hips are touching the back of the chair.

Put weight on your ankles and sit in a position where only your toes are touching the ground.

Gradually lift your left leg as parallel you can to the ground without pushing your muscles too far.

Pause for a second and on the count of three, bring your left leg back into its original position.

Repeat the same with your right leg for 10 repetitions and go for set 2 after resting for 30 seconds.

Seated hip abduction



This workout provides better balance and athletic movement as it works on your core muscles. Osteoarthritis may take a toll on your hip joints among others. So, it is important for you to strengthen your these joints. Seated hip abduction will help you do just that.

How to

Sit on a chair, keeping your back straight, feet adjacent to each other, and hands resting on your thighs.

Tie a resistance band around your thighs, just above your knees.

Inhale and push your knees outwards against the band for a few seconds (as instructed by your trainer).

Gradually bring your knees back to their original position.

Repeat this exercise 3-5 times in a week or as told by your trainer.

Trap and neck stretch

Neck stretches can be done in standing, seated or lying position. When your cartilage weakens, it wears down your joints including your neck joint. This is a recommended way to deal with neck pain that may occur due to degradation of cartilage. It involves your neck muscles and strengthens them along with enhancing their flexibility.

How to

Stand straight and extend your shoulders downwards.

Hold your right wrist with your left hand and tilt your neck on the left side.

Stretch your neck and hold on to the position for 20 seconds.

Repeat the same process for the other side of your neck.

Wall squats with stability ball

This workout helps to improve your lower body strength by focussing on quadriceps, gluteus, and hamstrings. It enhances your overall balance and develops a good posture. It is important to select a ball according to your height. Smart tip: While buying a ball, sit on it and ensure that your knees and hips are at a 90-degree angle.

How to