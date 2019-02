If you are extremely fond of eating red meat, then there is bad news for you. It can damage your liver and lead to long term liver diseases. Meat is made of saturated fat, especially red meat which includes fatty liver. Processed meat is very unhealthy as it results in inflammation and insulin resistance that leads to increased levels of blood sugar. The insulin imbalance and inflammation together increase the accumulation of fat in the liver eventually developing the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Most individual’s liver has a little amount of fat. But when the liver’s weight is made up of more than 5 per cent of fat it can develop fatty liver disease.

According to a Dutch study, individuals who consume a lot of animal protein are more likely to have excessive fat in their livers and a higher risk of liver disease than individuals who get their protein from vegetables. The research studied the relationship between obesity, eating habits and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The research results found out that 54 per cent of overweight individuals who ate animal protein were more likely to have fatty liver than individuals whose meat consumption was less. The research also found out that the risk of developing fatty liver disease was independent of the intake of calories. The results showed that the participants of the study without fatty liver consumed an average of 2,052 calories a day, compared with 1,996 calories per day on average for people with fatty liver. The major source of calories for individuals with fatty liver was from protein: 16 per cent compared with 15.6 per cent for people without the liver condition.

Therefore, if your taste buds love to savour the taste of red meat, you are advised to limit red and processed meat. It is advisable to consume red meat once or twice a week only. Rather replace it with fish. You can also opt for a Mediterranean diet as it is rich in whole grain, lean protein, fish, veggies and fish oil, all of which is extremely beneficial for your overall health. It will help improve you your memory and cognitive abilities make your bones strong, reduce the risk of heart diseases, fight depression and regulate your blood sugar.