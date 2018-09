Blurriness and spots are some conditions that could help you save your life, because they can be signs of tumours, cancers and strokes © Shutterstock

We are sure that you do not pay enough attention to your eyes. And bear with us if we sound like you old grandma, but you need to do it more often. And not only when you have to squint to see the score of the match or read the news in paper.

Blurriness and spots are some conditions that could help you save your life. And we are not kidding, because they can be signs of tumours, cancers and strokes. Worry not, because catching them early won’t lead to any such conditions. So, here they are… See them properly!

Seeing flashes or cobwebs: There is a part in the back of the eyeball, called vitreous body, which has the consistency of an egg white. But as age catches up, this jelly-like material turns more liquid-y. And begins to develop floaters, which makes you see cobwebs or specks. Rings a bell? Of course, it did. If the number of floaters increase, go visit your doc.

Your eyes burn or hurt: It happens due to inflammation or irritation, which leads to itching or burning sensation. It is mostly caused by bacteria or microscopic mites that are present on your eyelids. And guess what, baby shampoo mixed with warm water is a quick fix!

Red or dry eyes: Redness is again caused by irritation and means that your eyes’ blood vessels have dilated. Chemical irritant like onions, or an allergic reaction could be possible reasons. Dryness happens because your eyes are not able to produce enough surface tears to stay lubricated. Use eye lubrication which generally does the trick.

Double vision: Experts say that double vision happens when the eye muscles are not aligned properly. And not to scare out, but it may be a neurological problem—which could be linked to brain tumour or stroke. If it just a muscular thing, then eyeglasses with prisms are used to correct the problem. However, if it’s a neurological issue, then visit your eye doctor and you might also need other specialists.