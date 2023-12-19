Redefining Senior Care Quality With A Personalised Approach

Personalised care ensures that residents receive the specific attention, activities, and assistance they require, fostering a sense of security, well-being, and dignity in their daily lives.

Choosing a healthcare partner for our seniors is a decision laden with quality, responsiveness, and credibility concerns. The evolving landscape of senior care emphasises the need for services beyond mere medical interventions they must be specially curated to cater to each individual's unique needs, preferences, and aspirations. In this pursuit, Prem Singh Rathore, Associate Director and head of Business Processes, Quality and Internal Audit at Antara, shares that a personalised approach emerging as the hallmark of high-quality senior care.

One-Size-Doesn't-Fit-All

A personalised care plan is the cornerstone of this approach that is coordinated and adaptable to the person's evolving needs. A care plan is a detailed description of the individual, outlining what makes their plan achievable and practical. When it comes to senior care, specific measures need to be considered, and a comprehensive care plan is a must as it encompasses their health condition, the level of support required, how the support will be given, and the aims and goals of the care. This holistic view ensures that care is reactive and proactive, addressing immediate needs and long-term objectives.

Namita Mittal, a medical superintendent at Antara Assisted Care Services Ltd., shares the emphasis should be on tailored solutions that consider individual health conditions, preferences, and lifestyles with the services provided:

Care Homes

Care Homes stand at the forefront of redefining senior care quality - comfortable abodes integrated with the diverse needs of recovering patients in a warm, homely environment. Care Homes must implement customised care plans for every resident to enhance care quality. The necessity for personalised care in care homes for seniors emerges from a profound recognition of each resident's unique life story, preferences, and health requirements. Beyond the conventional model of care, personalization in care homes offers a fresh perspective that values individuality and promotes a sense of autonomy. By tailoring care plans to each senior's specific needs and aspirations, personalised care fosters a more meaningful and fulfilling living experience. This approach enhances seniors' overall quality of life and contributes to a more compassionate and responsive care environment where residents feel genuinely seen, heard, and understood.

Memory Care Homes

Recognizing the need for specialised care and dedicated caregivers for people with Dementia, Memory Care Homes can offer a beacon of hope for both patients and their families. Dementia is a highly individualised condition, and tailoring care plans to each resident's cognitive abilities, preferences, and routines is crucial for providing a supportive and enriching environment. Personalised care ensures that residents receive the specific attention, activities, and assistance they require, fostering a sense of security, well-being, and dignity in their daily lives. Additionally, it contributes to slowing the progression of cognitive decline, promoting engagement, and enhancing seniors' overall quality of life.

