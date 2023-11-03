Red Meat And Type-2 Diabetes: Experts Say Only Two Servings A Week Can Put You At Risk

New research found that two weekly servings of red meat could increase your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Who does not crave for red meat every now and then. After all, it is one of the most delicious types of meat available in the market. If you are a non-vegetarian and an avid meat-eater, you can relate to the feeling of satisfaction after eating a meal enriched with the goodness of red meat. However delicious this mat may be, it is not always healthy. A new study published in the American Journal of Nutrition reveals that two servings of red meat in one week can increase the risk of type-2 diabetes. It basically amounts to a 51% chance of getting this diabetes problem in adults and it referred to unprocessed red meat consumption.

Why Is Red Meat Risky For Consumption?

Red meat is rich in protein, yes but it also comes with certain detrimental effects only if consumed in large amounts. One serving of red meat in a week is considered harmless by experts and is strongly recommended to people. Let us understand the link between type-2 diabetes and read meat.

Red meat is infamous for disrupting the insulin production in the body. Compared to chicken, fish and other meats, red meat contain more amounts of saturated fat and this is what is responsible for blocking insulin sensitivity in the body and reducing beta cells function. Thus, when the body does not make enough insulin, it also cannot store the surplus blood sugar. Whatever amount of insulin that the body is able to secrete, also may not perform well. This is how the presence of unsaturated fats and the absence of polyunsaturated fat (PUFA) in red meat can increase the risk of type-2 diabetes.

Saturated Fat Is Not The Only Insulin Blocker!

What else can resist insulin production?

Red meat also contains heme iron. Heme iron is responsible for increasing the oxidative stress in our body which in turn increases the resistance to insulin. Heme iron is also known to disrupt the function of beta cell function. These cells main function is to make insulin. Lastly, red meats that are processed are also high in nitrates and their by-products, all of which combined can obstruct insulin sensitivity and endothelial dysfunction, a type of non-obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD) All of these factors constantly block insulin production and naturally making the body more prone to diseases like type-2 diabetes.