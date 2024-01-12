Red Flags Of COVID-19 JN.1 Subvariant: 8 Signs That Warrant An Urgent Visit To The Hospital

COVID-19 JN.1 Subvariant Symptoms That Warrant An Urgent Visit To The Hospital

The symptoms of JN.1 are mild as per reports but this does not mean we should underestimate the risks involve with COVID-19. Make sure you know when it is necessary for an ER visit.

The COVID-19 pandemic started four years ago in the year 2019 and it is still at large today, in 2024. It started with the first variant which kept coming back after various stages of mutations. After the first variant, we witnessed the Delta wave followed by the Omicron and now the JN.1 variant which the World Health Organisation has termed as 'The variant of interest.' The current JN.1 subvariant has a very high transmission rate. The first two waves of COVID-19 were deadly and resulted in thousands hospitalisations and deaths. After the Delta wave, things started slowing down for good. The infection rates were still high but the risk of fatality started reducing. In the current scenario, amidst rise in JN.1 cases, experts have identified that the symptoms of COVID-19 remain the same except for the two new ones namely, sleep deprivation and anxiety. Aside from that, the fatality risk of JN.1 is low and according to reports, patients do not require hospitalisation. Most of them are under recovery in their own homes.

However, health officials and experts want people to be cautious of their symptoms. In cases, the symptoms are severe, it could be fatal so, people are advised to be aware of them. Know when it is time to urgently take the patient to the hospital. Here are the red flags you must note.

Red Flags Of COVID-19 Symptoms You Must Note

Most patients are only experiencing mild symptoms like runny nose, cough, loss of smell and taste, diarrhoea, headache and fatigue. But, symptoms may turn severe for some people and it is better to be safe than sorry.

Breathing Problems: One of the symptoms of JN.1 is shortness of breath or breathing problems. If a patient is experiencing persistent breathing trouble, you must rush him or her to the emergency room. Chest Pain: Chest pain is another telltale sign of worsening COVID-19 symptom. This red flag should not be ignored. Blueish Colour On Your Lips: Another red flag is blueish color on the patients lips. Low Oxygen Levels: The oxygen level of a patient must be measure regularly and in case the levels are too low, it is concerning and the patient should be taken to a hospital. Always keep an oximetre at home. Lightheadedness or Dizziness: If a person in the house is feeling dizzy, lightheaded, is walking slowly, is not able to walk for long or is sitting down a lot, he or she should consult a doctor. Confusion Or Brain Fog: A feeling of disorientation and confusion is also a cause for concern and a trip to the ER is advised, especially of it persists for a long time. High Fever That Goes Beyond 103 Degrees Fahrenheit: Fever is a common symptom of COVID however, if the patients fever temperature is above 103 degrees and it refuses to decrease, you must visit the hospital. Other Worsening symptoms: COVID-19 has other general symptoms like cough, runny nose, fatigue or diarrhoea. If at any point, any one of these symptoms become worse, it warrants a visit to the hospital.

Ignoring these symptoms may increase risks of a fatality.