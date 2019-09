If the redness disappears with time then it is because of a foreign object. But if it doesn’t, it can be an infection. ©Shutterstock.

You may get red eyes due to substance abuse, but having this condition under normal circumstances may be a sign of something else. You get red eyes when the surrounding blood vessels expands or shrinks. This can be due to smoking weed or any other aerosol drugs. But an infection or a foreign particle in the eye may also cause it. If,this is due to any foreign object, it is not a dangerous situation as the object can be washed out. But if it is an infection, then you must consult your doctor immediately. If the redness disappears with time then it is because of a foreign object. But if it doesn’t, it can be an infection. This is how you distinguish between normal red eyes and an infectious condition? There are two ways of getting rid of red eyes. Short term solutions will offer relief to your blood vessels and restore normal colour. Long term solutions include lifestyle changes and dietary restrictions.

Short term solutions

Let us take a look at some quick fixes or short term solutions to this condition. You can easily do this in the comfort of your home.

Apply warm compression

The blood vessels surrounding the eyes are very sensitive, so keeping a warm water-soaked towel over the eyes for a few minutes will increase the blood flow in the area. This will stimulate oil production by the eyelids to provide lubrication for the eyes.

Apply cold compression

If the warm compression doesn’t work, try cold compression. It will relieve the swelling and remove any itchiness that you might be having. But don’t make it too cold or your problems will only become worse.

Try artificial tears

Tears are a natural lubrication for the eyes. If you are suffering from dry red eyes, you can try artificial tears. This will help in removing the dryness.

Long-term solutions for red eyes

These offer permanent solutions. It is better to consult your doctor or health professional before trying out these solutions.

Try changing your contact lens

If you are regularly facing the problem of red eyes, then the problem might not be with the eye or its functioning but could be with your eyewear. The material inside your contact lens increases the risk of infection. Try changing your contact lens and talk to your doctor. You might be doing something wrong while applying these contacts.

Change your diet

If you are not drinking enough water, it can make your eyes red. Tears also dry up if you are severely dehydrated. This may cause dry eyes, which are an invitation for foreign objects to enter the eye. Eating processed foods in huge quantities can cause inflammation in the blood vessels. According to a research by the National Institutes of Health, foods rich in omega–3 fatty acid can reduce inflammation and relax the blood vessels surround the eyes.

Change your environment

If you are surrounded by pollutants during work or at home, they may cause red eyes. Dry air in and around the house is a root cause of dry and red eyes. Too much wind can also remove the protection surrounding the eye.