Recurring headaches? Not every severe headache is a migraine: Neurosurgeon explains when to worry about a brain tumour

Are you suffering from constant headaches and not sure if this is due to a migraine or tumour? Read on to know how you can differentiate between the two serious diseases and what you can do to stay safe from both.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 6, 2026 9:47 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Abhijeet Singh Sachan

Brain tumour or migraine? Experts explain the key differences

A headache that feels different from anything you have had before can be unsettling. For people who deal with recurring migraines, it is not unusual to wonder at some point whether something more serious might be going on.

The reassuring part is that most headaches, even severe ones, are not caused by brain tumours. Migraines are far more common. But knowing what sets the two apart can help you figure out when it is worth getting checked. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Abhijeet Singh Sachan, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Regency Health, Kanpur, tells us how to differential between these two deadly diseases and what one can do to stay safe.

Migraine Vs Brain Tumour: Why People Confuse the Two

It is an easy mistake to make. Migraines and brain tumours can both cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, visual disturbances and sensitivity to light. In some cases, a tumour-related headache can genuinely feel like a migraine.

What doctors tend to focus on is the bigger picture. How the symptoms behave over time, whether they follow a pattern and whether any neurological changes come along with them.

What a Migraine Typically Looks Like

Migraines are a neurological condition and they usually follow a pattern people come to recognise over time. Common features include:

Throbbing or pulsating pain, often on one side of the head

Sensitivity to light, sound or strong smells

Nausea or vomiting

Visual disturbances like flashing lights or blind spots, known as aura

Episodes lasting anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days

Clear, symptom-free periods between attacks

Many people with migraines can also point to specific triggers such as stress, poor sleep, hormonal shifts, dehydration or certain foods.

You may like to read

When a Headache Becomes More Worrying

Headaches linked to brain tumours tend to behave differently. Rather than coming and going in episodes, they become more persistent and gradually worsen over weeks or months. Some people find the pain is at its worst in the morning or that it actually wakes them from sleep. Headaches that intensify with coughing, bending or sudden movement are also worth paying attention to.

What raises greater concern for specialists is when headaches arrive alongside neurological symptoms such as:

Trouble speaking or finding words

Memory lapses or difficulty concentrating

Shifts in personality or behaviour

Weakness or numbness in an arm or leg

Balance and coordination problems

Blurred or double vision

A seizure happening for the first time in adulthood

It is also worth knowing that a brain tumour does not always start with a headache. Sometimes these neurological changes show up first and get written off as stress, ageing or tiredness.

How Progression Sets Them Apart

One of the most telling signs doctors look for is whether symptoms are getting worse over time.

A migraine follows a familiar arc and eventually passes. Symptoms connected to a brain tumour tend to become more frequent, more noticeable and more disruptive as time goes on. If recurring symptoms keep worsening rather than settling, that pattern deserves medical attention.

When Should You Actually See a Doctor?

Experts recommend getting evaluated if you notice:

A new type of headache that feels different from your usual ones

Headaches that keep getting worse rather than better

Headaches paired with vision changes, weakness or speech problems

A seizure, especially if it is your first

Persistent nausea or vomiting with no obvious cause

A migraine can be genuinely debilitating, but it is rarely a sign of something more serious. The pattern is what matters most. Migraines come and go. Tumour-related symptoms tend to linger and build over time.

Any headache that comes with neurological changes should not be ignored or waited out. Getting assessed early can either put your mind at rest or, if something is there, give you the best possible chance of catching it in time.