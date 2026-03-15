Recurring ankle sprains? Doctors explain how they can lead to chronic ankle instability and joint damage

Recurring ankle sprains may be more serious than you think. Doctor explains how repeated injuries can cause chronic ankle instability, ligament damage, long-term pain, and mobility problems.

Ankle sprains are very common both in sporting activities and the general community. Acute ankle sprains are treated mostly by conservative measures, but many people might develop chronic ankle instability and pain. Although chronic ankle instability has a high repetitive prevalence, it is still not deeply understood. The impairments connected with chronic ankle instability can be highly, likely proprioceptive deficits and increased ligamentous laxity. Walking, jumping, occupational involvement, and sporting activities can be affected.

How Ankle Sprains Occur?

According to Dr Praveen Tittal, Director - Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "As the ankle is the most traumatised body part in sports injuries, which account for 10 30% of all sports injuries, many studies have shown that 2 7 individuals are affected per 1000 in the general population each year. It is common knowledge that chronic instability often results from an initial ankle sprain that has not fully healed. In such cases, the ligaments that provide support to the joint can be stretched or partially torn due to the injury."

However, when such injuries do not heal with proper rehabilitation, the ligaments do not regain their original state and can be unable to provide the required stability to the joint, making it prone to constant inward twisting with activities such as walking on uneven surfaces and engaging in sports activities.

Symptoms of Chronic Ankle Instability

Persons with chronic ankle instability may complain of recurring pain, swelling, and the feeling that the ankle is giving way, especially after physical activities. These complaints may be felt even without any new injury and may affect the person's daily activities. The constant stress on the joint can also cause problems with the muscles and tendons that support the joint and help with balance.

Long-Term Effects of Chronic Ankle Instability on the Joint

An unstable ankle can cause changes in the joint over time. This is because the ligaments can be overstressed, causing the cartilages to wear out and leading to early degeneration. In addition, swelling and reduced movement can occur in the joint as a result of the instability. As the body tries to adapt to the chronic instability, abnormal gait can occur as the body tries to adapt to the situation. This can cause stress on other joints such as the knee and the hip.

How Doctors Evaluate Chronic Ankle Instability?

Chronic ankle instability can be functional instability or mechanical instability. Functional instability depends on the patient-generated reports or complaints that could be accompanied by clinical laxity while mechanical instability can be identified by physical examination. When patients with chronic ankle instability fail to improve through a conservative management course and physical therapy, surgery is, in most cases, the only option for them.

You may like to read

Importance of Early Diagnosis and Rehabilitation

It is essential in the management and prevention of chronic ankle instability to address the recurrent cases of ankle sprains properly. This is because the failure to do so may result in more damage to the joints. Through early management and rehabilitation, the stability of the ankle joints can be restored, and the patient can be able to move freely and carry out daily activities.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.