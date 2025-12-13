Recurrent UTIs Red Flags: 5 Signs Your Kidneys Are At Risk

Recurrent UTIs Red Flags: When UTI is left untreated it can lead to severe complications, which include lasting kidney damage, giving birth to a low birthweight infant, sepsis and narrowing of the urethra in men.

UTIs are infections that are caused by the urinary tract. These are more likely to happen to females. Symptoms of this are redness, burning in urination, pain and inflammation in the pelvic region.UTIs require antibiotic treatment for relief.

Recurrent UTIs Red Flags: Whether you have had a urinary tract infection (UTI) yourself or got lucky to hear stories of people struggling with UTI, managing this disease is crucial because it can lead to severe kidney issues. UTI is an infection that targets the bladder, ureters and the urethra. A person can get urinary tract infection when the UTI causing bacteria enter their urinary tract and travel into their bladder which can potentially even reach the kidney infecting them. According to reports, 1 in 5 women typically experience UTI at some point in their lives and some people are likely to get UTIs on a regular basis. UTI is more common in women when compared to men because of the anatomical setup of the female urinary system.

Dangers Of Urinary Tract Infection Complications

When UTI is left untreated it can lead to severe complications, which include lasting kidney damage, giving birth to a low birthweight infant, sepsis and narrowing of the urethra in men. The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) states, "Choice and duration of antibiotics varies across the spectrum of UTI syndromes such as acute uncomplicated cystitis, pyelonephritis, prostatitis, and catheter-associated UTIs. The treatment approach also depends on patients' degree of immunosuppression and their genitourinary anatomy. Therefore, patients with urological obstruction or kidney transplants may require a specialized and multidisciplinary management approach. For individuals prone to frequent UTIs, some preventative measures can be utilized, yet there is often not a 'one size fits all' approach." Here are 5 warning signs that may indicate kidney disease in people who frequently have urinary tract infection (UTI):

Blood In Urine

Blood in urine is a common sign that a lot of people with urinary tract infection experience. This sign also indicates that you could have kidney stones, which is an early sign of kidney disease. Thus, visit your doctor at the earliest if you notice blood in urine.

Persistent Back Pain

If you experience a consistent lower back pain or pain in your sides, especially when you are diagnosed with urinary tract infection then it is crucial not to ignore it. Experts suggest that this pain could indicate that the bacteria have moved from your bladder to your kidneys resulting in sudden sharp pain.

High Fever And Chills

A fever is often a signal that your body is trying to fight against infections. But if you have a consistent high fever and chills, while recurrent UTI then it could indicate a kidney infection or sepsis.

Nausea And Vomiting

Urinary tract infection can also cause nausea and vomiting which might sometimes confuse you for something else. But people with UTI also experience nausea and vomiting, which is a warning sign to get help because dehydration can worsen kidney issues.

Frequent Urination

People which UTI or kidney problem often experience a strong feeling of urinating more than usual. If you notice such changes in your urination patterns, then you must pay attention quickly by visiting at doctor. Another sign to confirm that it is a kidney problem is to notice dark or bubbly urine, which is frequently associated with UTI and kidney damage.

