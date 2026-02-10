Recurrent Infections And Anemia in Children: Worm Infestation Could Be the Missing Link

Intestinal worms, also known as helminths, are a major public health issue worldwide, especially in regions where sanitation and hygiene are poor.

Doctors often see children trapped in a distressing cycle of repeated infections -- frequent colds, coughs, and diarrhea -- alongside chronic anemia. While clinicians search for underlying causes, one often overlooked factor is intestinal worm infections. In this article, Dr Rajiv Uttam, Director and HOD, Paediatric Pulmonology, Critical Care Paediatrics (PICU), Paediatric Care, Medanta, Gurugram, tells us more about the condition, and how one can keep the children safe.

The Effects of Repeated Infections and Anaemia

These are common childhood illnesses that have a profoundly negative effect on the development and life of a child. Anaemia, which is the result of a deficiency of functioning red blood cells, results in a child being tired quite often, poor concentration, and impaired cognitive functions. Repeated infections further weaken the child's immune system, resulting in a vicious cycle that can affect physical growth, learning, and cause high absenteeism from school. While nutritional deficiencies and primary immune problems are often considered, the presence of parasitic worms could be the missing link in the problem that is often overlooked.

The Overlooked Perpetrator: Intestinal Worms

Intestinal worms, also known as helminths, are a major public health issue worldwide, especially in regions where sanitation and hygiene are poor. Children, with their natural curiosity and developing immune systems, are particularly susceptible to infection. In India, soil-transmitted helminths affect over 375 million people, with prevalence exceeding 20% among children per pooled surveys. While often symptom-free in the early stages of infection, chronic worm infections can quietly damage a child's health, presenting instead as frequent infections and chronic anaemia.

How Worms Damage Health

The way worms affect these problems is two-fold. Firstly, some worms, such as hookworms, are blood-sucking parasites of the intestinal wall, causing chronic blood loss that directly results in iron-deficiency anaemia. Other worms may simply compete with the child for essential nutrients, resulting in malabsorption and further contributing to nutritional deficiencies necessary to produce red blood cells. Secondly, the constant presence of these parasites within the child's body triggers a chronic inflammatory response and represents a drain on the child's resources. This constant struggle within the immune system renders the child's immune system generally weaker, leaving them much more vulnerable to typical bacterial and viral infections, which then become frequent health problems.

Worm Infection: Recognizing the Signs

Early detection of worm infections can help end the cycle of sickness. Signs that parents may observe in their children include:

Unexplained paleness and strange fatigue Stomach pain with little appetite despite healthy meals Growth failure or delayed development

Some symptoms which raise suspicion of parasitic infection are:

Failure to respond to iron supplements for chronic anaemia

Recurrent infections without a clear cause

Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention

The good news is that intestinal worm infections are easy to diagnose, requiring only a simple stool test. The treatment, requiring only one dose of deworming medication, is highly effective, safe, and very cheap. In addition to these, other methods of prevention include improving sanitation, practicing regular hand-washing, and engaging in community-wide deworming programs.

A Way to Healthier Children

By recognizing the relationship between the potential for parasitic infection and the "missing link," the cycle of disease and anemia can be broken, allowing children the opportunity to grow physically and intellectually. A collective effort to ensure the early diagnosis and treatment of these prevalent parasites will result in a healthier and brighter future for children.

