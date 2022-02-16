Recurrent Chest Infections: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors and More

Recurrent chest infections or respiratory infections is a red flag that says that your body is trying to tell you something. It is a sign of an underlying medical condition. Recurrent chest infections are extremely common among adults. What causes recurrent chest infections? Experts say this condition is mainly caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi. The infection directly affects the upper respiratory tract, the lower respiratory tract (bronchial tree), or both.

Signs and Symptoms

Every health condition comes with a set of signs and symptoms. The early you spot them, the better it is. Here are some of the symptoms of recurrent chest infections that you must know:

Runny nose Fever Chills Body ache or muscle cramps Sore throat and pain while swallowing Wheezing Sneezing Persistent cough Chronic chest pain Hoarseness

Severe Signs And Symptoms

Some of the severe signs and symptoms of this condition include:

Blood in the cough or coughing up blood Unexplained weight loss Difficulty in breathing Chronic chest pain

Causes and Risk Factors

Recurrent chest infections or respiratory infections can occur due to many reasons, be it for adults or children. According to the experts, these infections represent an imbalance between exposure to microorganisms (high microbial load) and the ability of the immune system to eliminate them. However, there are some risk factors that are associated with this condition. Let's take a look at them:

Smoking or passive smoking. Even exposure to smoke can lead to this condition. Dry mucous membranes When an individual is facing difficulties in swallowing Sleep deprivation can also cause respiratory infection Certain lung diseases (such as bronchiectasis due to repeated respiratory infections in childhood) can also increase an individual's chances of developing respiratory infections. Allergies to dust, pollen, molds, and more

Worried? Take These Steps To Keep Chest Infections At Bay

While it is a common health issue these days, especially due to COVID-19 infections, which destroy the health of the lungs and other respiratory organs. Here are some of the lifestyle changes that you can make in order to keep this condition at bay.

Give your body plenty of rest Keep yourself hydrated. Drink plenty of water and juice to help your body from not getting dehydrated. This loosens the mucus and makes it easier to cough up. Visit a doctor when you experience difficulty in breathing.