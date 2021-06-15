Blood donation is an act of kindness – and there is no denying that. However, in a world where people are trying to protect themselves from a deadly virus – which spreads through physical touch – even a thoughtful gesture can be deemed risky. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2021: Challenges A Blood Donor Will Face During COVID-19

When social distancing norms took precedence, blood banks suffered a crisis where people stopped donating. While the lockdown restricted mobile blood banks from operating, the fear of getting infected was made millions reluctant to the idea of going to a blood bank just as much. While the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decreed that the blood transfusion process does not place anyone at a higher risk of contracting covid, there are many who restrict themselves for various reasons.

Can A COVID-19 Recovered Patient Donate Blood?

If a COVID-19 recovered patient wants to go on and donate blood, he or she can keep a few things in mind before proceeding.

If a donor has COVID symptoms and has tested positive, the patient should wait for a minimum of 28 days before considering donating blood.

If the donor has tested negative but still has symptoms, he or she needs to wait for a 14-day period from the resolution of symptoms.

A donor, who has tested positive, should observe a 14-day gap from the time he stopped experiencing covid symptoms. Even if a patient has a negative report, the 14-day period should be followed irrespective.

Nevertheless, if you have passed these barriers, there are a few precautions that we recommend to patients who are willing to go for blood donation after recovering from coronavirus.

Precautions To Take Before Blood Donation Post-COVID Recovery

A period of 28 days must be observed before considering blood donation after recovery from COVID-19. Be it a severe infection or a mild one, an asymptomatic positive or a home isolation case, the window is a must for safe donation. Once you are past this phase, the following precautions are suggested.

Social distancing

Social distancing is one of the most important covid-appropriate behaviours to adapt. Standing at least one metre, avoiding all forms of physical contact like handshaking and hugging, avoiding crowded places and more are essential – more so when a donor visits a blood donation centre.

Disinfection of surfaces

At any medical facility, disinfecting every surface holds utmost importance. And in times of a pandemic, the behaviour is deemed further necessary. While visiting a blood donation centre, carry a sanitiser along and disinfect every surface around. Make sure that you spray it before touching anything and continue to clean your hands too.

Maintain respiratory hygiene

Respiratory hygiene is a must in COVID times. While getting the test done is not mandatory before blood donation owing to the low risk of transfusion-linked spread of covid, a patient should report whether or not he or she experienced fever or sore throat symptoms a week or two before blood donation.

Precautions A Blood Donation Centre Must Take

While COVID-related precautions are a must for patients, the donation centre must observe the same irrespective. Educating the staff about COVID-19 appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask, sanitizing, disinfecting, maintaining social distancing is a must. Furthermore, the safe disposal of medical waste should also be a priority for donation centre. This includes injections, PPE kits, surgical masks, gloves, etc.

What To Do Before Donating Blood?

Half of the war is won when you have followed all of the above precautions. However, for complete victory, there’s more that needs to be done.

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water Take rest Avoid any heavy physical activity Refrain from consumption of alcohol or smoking tobacco Eat high-iron and protein-rich foods.

Today, take the vow of not falling prey to misconceptions. Instead, follow the necessary precautions and engage in the sincere and generous act that blood donation is in a self-manner.

(Dr. Himanshu Lamba – Consultant and Head of Department, Transfusion Medicine/ Blood Centre HCMCT, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, Delhi.)