Reconstructive Surgery: How Has It Given Patients A New Lease Of Life?

Reconstructive surgery has advanced, giving patients with physical deformities a new lease on life.

Reconstructive surgery is a process that reforms your body after an injury or disease. It is also corrective and addresses any defects one is born with. For many people, the objective of reconstructive surgery is not just aesthetics but also to ensure the functionality of that body part. Let's learn more about it by Dr Aditya Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Medanta Hospital Gurugram.

What Is Reconstructive Surgery?

Reconstructive surgery encompasses a lot of things. For example, reconstruction can be done to fabricate a breast lost due to cancer or for a person who has lost a part of his face because of a tumour or due to injuries. After removing the tumour, some patients end up having facial nerve palsy in which the nerve which controls facial muscles gets inflamed and swollen. However, the same gets corrected by performing reconstructive surgeries. These surgeries have also proven helpful in cases with gross deformities where the patient loses their whole face, nose, and ear. The surgeries involve techniques like prefabrication and prelamination. The specialised doctor constructs a part of the face that needs reconstruction on the forearm, which is then transferred as microvascular tissue. So by doing this, the doctors can rehabilitate the patient to a great extent.

How is It Beneficial To Patients Who Suffer From Physical Deformities?

Any bodily deformity in any patient can make them lose confidence, and the patient may not be able to integrate well into society, which also causes disturbance in interpersonal relationships. Such patients can be managed very well by reconstructing the lost part of the body, which not only gives them a will to live but also helps them integrate well into society. It helps people regain confidence, get back to their back, and carry out their daily routine confidently.

Positive Psychological Impact Of Reconstructive Surgery On People

Reconstructive surgeries help give back a person's life before the incident. These surgeries have proven very helpful in giving a person a part of their body part and a second chance to live. It helps build a person's original self and regain the confidence to lead a day, happy life. After the surgery, they may play sports, integrate well into society, and interact with anyone without hesitation.

What Types Of Surgeries Can Be Done?

Many surgeries can be performed on patients who have lost their part of the body. Reconstruction can involve a lot of surgeries right from head to toe. For example, we can replant a scalp which has been lost, replant any part of the body which gets amputated, and if any part of the body is lost because of cancer, trauma and burn injuries. Also, it is imperative to understand the difference between reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries. Reconstructive surgery is performed to restore the function of the patient. For example, if a person loses his hand because of any trauma or injury with the help of reconstructive surgery, a patient can regain his hand and its function. Similarly, if a patient has facial palsy, which enables a person to verbalise and lose symmetry of the face, this could be restored by doing nerve transfers to bring back the patient's smile.

Recent Innovation And Advancements Seen In This Space

There are a lot of innovations and advancements that have taken place in the space of reconstructive surgery. The first and foremost is using artificial intelligence and Computer-Assisted Design and Computer Assisted Management, commonly termed CAD-CAM. The CAD-CAM enables us to construct a 3D print of the deformity, which is used as a guide to restoring the functional and aesthetic part of the body which has been lost. So by doing this, we can mimic the exact nature of the deformity and fabricate the specific part like before. For, e.g. We can reconstruct a jaw in a patient who has been lost due to tumours and provide them with dental rehabilitation so that they look near normal and can enable the patient to eat and speak in a usual way.