Recent CDSO Initiatives To Strengthen Blood Management System In India

The CDSCO has implemented several initiatives to ensure availability and safety of blood and blood products in India.

The CDSCO has implemented several initiatives to ensure availability and safety of blood and blood products in India. Let's look at some key initiatives that have helped strengthen blood management system in India.

India has taken significant strides toward improving its blood management system in recent years, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) taking the lead. The CDSCO is the primary regulatory body responsible for approving and regulating pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and blood products in India. In this article, we will explore some of the recent initiatives undertaken by the CDSCO to strengthen the blood management system in India.

National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC)

In 2018, the CDSCO established the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) to oversee and regulate blood transfusion services in the country. The NBTC aims to ensure the availability of safe and adequate blood and blood products in India. It also ensures that blood banks comply with the regulatory guidelines and standards set by the CDSCO.

The NBTC has also set up a web-based blood donor database that collects and stores information on voluntary blood donors nationwide. The database makes it easier for hospitals and blood banks to access information on potential donors in their area. The NBTC has also introduced a unique donor identification number, which helps track donors and their donation history.

e-RaktKosh

The CDSCO has launched an electronic blood bank management system called e-RaktKosh. The system is designed to streamline the process of blood donation, testing, processing, and distribution. The system is integrated with the NBTC's web-based donor database, which enables blood banks to access donor information and track blood inventory in real time.

e-RaktKosh also ensures that blood banks maintain sufficient blood and blood products to meet the demand. The system sends out alerts to blood banks when their stock levels are low, which helps them to replenish their inventory. The system also allows blood banks to track the usage of blood and blood products, which helps reduce wastage.

CDSCO regulations to ensure quality

The CDSCO has also established a network of blood testing laboratories across the country to ensure that blood and blood products are screened for various infectious diseases, such as HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and syphilis. The laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by highly qualified technicians.

You may like to read

The CDSCO has also introduced a system of accreditation for blood banks. The accreditation system ensures that blood banks comply with the regulatory guidelines and standards set by the CDSCO. Accreditation is granted to blood banks that meet the prescribed standards and guidelines, ensuring they maintain high-quality standards in their operations.

Voluntary Blood Donation

The CDSCO has been actively promoting voluntary blood donation in India. It has launched several campaigns and awareness programs to encourage people to donate blood voluntarily. In addition, the CDSCO has partnered with various NGOs and other organisations to promote voluntary blood donation.

The CDSCO has also introduced a reward and recognition system for voluntary blood donors. Donors who have donated blood multiple times are recognised and rewarded for their contribution. This helps in creating a culture of voluntary blood donation in the country.

Conclusion

India has made significant progress in improving its blood management system in recent years, thanks to the initiatives undertaken by the CDSCO. The establishment of the NBTC, the launch of e-RaktKosh, the implementation of quality control measures, and the promotion of voluntary blood donation are some of the key initiatives that have helped strengthen the blood management system in India.

While there is still a long way to go, these initiatives have significantly impacted the availability and safety of blood.

The author of the article is Jesal Doshi, Deputy CEO, B Medical Systems, which is a global medical refrigeration device manufacturer.