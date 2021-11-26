Receding Hairline Can Be Traumatic: Psychological Impact Of Pattern Baldness In Men

Hair loss can lead to loss of confidence in a man and the issue is amplified when it occurs at an early age. Read on to know the psychological impact of hair loss in men.

Whether it is a woman or a man, appearance is an essential part of life. It affects self-image, confidence, and personality. From a stylish outfit to being in shape, to a healthy crown of hair, everything plays an important role in how you are perceived by others. There is a reason why hair is referred to as the 'crowning glory'. The importance of appearance is one of the main reasons why hair loss can deal a huge blow psychologically, even to men. It can change the way men perceive themselves as well as the way they think others perceive them. While some men who experience hair loss may be able to accept it and move on, others suffer from psychological and social issues following hair loss.

IMPACT OF PATERN BALDNESS ON MEN

Let's have a look at some of these issues that men face.

Lack of confidence

As a receding hairline often contributes to a person looking older, hair loss can cause a man to lose confidence in his appearance. This issue is amplified when it occurs at an early age and a good number of contemporaries often still have a full head of hair.

Effect on relationships

Men may feel that the loss of their hair signals the end of their youth and desirability to others. They also associate hair with their virility and hair loss makes them believe that they are not manly anymore.

Loss of work opportunities

Balding men are often perceived as being older. Some employers may see men with hair loss or baldness as being less likely to have the skills necessary to succeed in the workplace.Hair loss may affect those men more adversely who work in fields where presentation and appearance is an important part of the profession.

Social avoidance behaviour

Anxiety over hair loss can lead to instances of social avoidance where men avoid attending social gatherings and events to avoid being seen with the hair loss and be ridiculed or judged negatively for their appearance. This adversely affects their social life and makes them feel isolated.

Mental health issues

For some men, hair loss and a changed appearance may indicate a loss of control over their lives. This results in increased anxiety and despair at not being able to do much about the change in their appearance. Hair loss and its effects on appearance may lead to depression.

HAIR LOSS IS TREATABLE

It is important to remember that your hair is not you, it is just a part of your personality. You are still worthy and valuable. Further, hair loss is often easily treatable. The first step for males suffering from hair loss is scheduling a consultation with a doctor in order to discuss the best treatment plan for hair loss. A mental health professional may be consulted to help in dealing with the psychological impact of hair loss.

(This article is authored by Dr.Anchal Shah, Dermatologist, Practo)