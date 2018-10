The human mouth contains around 500 to 1000 types of bacteria that have various functions. © Shutterstock

Bacterial infections are not particularly ordinary but when it occurs, it can often be speedily progressive and critical which can turn to be deadly without prompt diagnosis and remedy. The human mouth contains around 500 to 1000 types of bacteria that have various functions. While some of the bacteria in our mouths are harmful and can cause serious illness, much of our oral bacteria are actually beneficial in preventing oral infections and diseases. Oral infection most frequently causes tooth decay and cold. Here Dr Shantanu Jaradi, aesthetic dentist, Dentzz Dental Care, Mumbai tells us about the different kinds of oral infection one can suffer from.

Oral cavities

Bacteria convert sweet and starchy foods, into acid, which affects the enamel of teeth. The bacteria and bits of food in the mouth combine into a thin film known as plaque over a period of time it can lead to cavities. A person with cavities experiences ache and sensitivity in the affected tooth, usually when eating cold, hot, or sweet foods. If left untouched it may lead to long-term tooth sensitivity and weakened teeth that may result in tooth loss.

Periodontitis

Periodontitis is a common chronic bacterial infection of the supporting structures of the teeth – gums and jaws.

Gingivitis

Bleeding gums, swollen gums and mouth sores indicates possibilities of gingivitis. Gingivitis is treated with meticulous dental cleaning process. Gingivitis can lead tosolemn periodontal disease that in the due course of time affects the ligaments that hold the teeth in the gums leading to tooth loss. It is very vital to treat it at the earliest.

Causes of gum irritation that leads to gingivitis include:

Poor dental care and habits

Misaligned teeth

Poorly controlled diabetes or such other continuing illnesses

Foci of infection

Such infections can affect many other vital systems, such as the cardiovascular and renal systems. Yes, this is why it is necessary to have good oral hygiene.

Thrush

Thrush is an augmentation of candida, a fungus that can thrive in moist areas around body openings such as the mouth. It causes cracks at the edges of the mouth, lips, tongue, and palate. Thrush generally is not contagious, but newborns may come in contact with the fungus during birth if the mother has a vaginal yeast infection. People with weakened immune systems, may be more vulnerable to thrush.