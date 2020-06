Most people mistakenly think that vaccines are meant for only kids. This is a misconception and because of this many deaths happen every year across the world. The truth is that vaccinations are as important for adults as it is for kids. Unfortunately, many adults are guilty of missing out on the necessary vaccinations even today. Currently, 2 to 3 million deaths are known to take place every year due to the lack of proper adult vaccination. 1.5 million deaths can be avoided if vaccination is taken care of, across appropriate age groups. Dr Pradip Shah, HOD and General Medicine Specialist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares nine reasons why adults also need vaccination. Also Read - Osteoarthritis can be debilitating: Know how to deal with the pain naturally

1. Diseases preventable by vaccination, still exist: As the viruses and bacteria that cause disease and death still exist; there is always a risk of transferring the diseases to those who are not protected by vaccines. In a world, where it is easy to commute from one place to another in a short span of time, it is scary to note that how easily a disease can be transferred from one person to another. Hence, vaccination in an adult is important, but it depends on several factors such as age, lifestyle, travel plans, vaccines they ve had as children, as well as the medical condition of the person. Hence, talk to your general practitioner about vaccination before you get one. Here's everything you d ever want to know about adult vaccines.

2. Protection is not enough anymore: You might have received vaccination as a child, but there are few vaccines that require a booster over a period to remain protected against diseases. Precautions taken against diseases during childhood, through vaccination, can subside over a period, putting you at a high risk of new diseases during adulthood. Hence, it is a safe idea for people of all age groups to undergo immunisation to protect against diseases. For example, protection for diseases like pertussis (whooping cough) or tetanus might not be long term and is usually given with the Diphtheria Toxoid. Hence, it is recommended that one should get vaccinated every 10 years. Read about who should get a tetanus vaccine shot?

3. Some vaccines are just for adults: Shingles (also known as herpes zoster or zoster) is primarily caused by reactivation of the chickenpox virus. It can result in severe and painful rashes on the skin with a risk of suffering from shingles depending on the age of the person. Such a vaccine is recommended only for adults who are 60 years and older.

4. A vaccine-preventable disease might be quite expensive to treat: If you do not get a vaccination for a disease (that can be prevented through vaccines), then there is a chance that you might end up in a hospital paying more than what you could have initially through vaccination. For example, if you suffer from influenza, which usually lasts up to 15 days or hepatitis A that lasts for a month, your medical expenses can spike radically.

5. Young, fit and healthy people fall sick too: Kids and adults are at a greater risk of suffering from serious infections and complications. Being said that, diseases which are preventable through vaccine can strike anyone. So if a person is young and healthy, he must get vaccinated as a precaution.

6. New vaccines have been introduced and developed: There are few vaccines recommended for adults that are fairly new. Although the rate of adults being vaccinated through newer vaccines has increased over a period of time, awareness for the same continues to remain a challenge.

7. You are risk if you work with healthcare as a profession: If you work as a healthcare provider, you are exposed to all sorts of potential infections, including blood and bodily fluids. In such a case, they are not only required to have a complete series of vaccinations done but also proper evidence of immunity along with an annual influenza dose. This includes measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and hepatitis B.

8. Sexually active with multiple partners: The Hepatitis B vaccine is highly recommended, especially if you are sexually active with multiple partners. As the hepatitis virus can be transmitted from person to person through contact with blood, semen or vaginal fluid, getting a vaccination can help in the long run. There are 50-100 more chances to be easily infected by Hepatitis B than by HIV. Moreover, if your partner suffers from hepatitis, he might not be ill, but could still be carrying the disease.

9. Strengthens the immune system: Getting vaccinated also ups the functioning of the immune system by triggering the production of antibodies. The pneumococcal vaccine helps prevent serious disease such as pneumonia, meningitis and blood infection caused due to the bacterium Streptococcus pneumonia. It is highly recommended to get this vaccine to avoid increased risks of getting affected by these infections.

Image Source: Shutterstock