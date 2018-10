Abdominal pain could mean a number of things. As there are a lot of vital organs that are there in the abdominal cavity, pain could signify a malfunction or a problem in an organ. You need to get your problem evaluated by an expert who would be able to tell you what causes these pains which can wax and wane with time. Depending on where the pain happens it could be attributed to a number of different ailments. If you are feeling a nagging pain on the right side of the abdomen it could mean the following:

Constipation: Pain due to constipation can arise on the right side of the abdomen. The other accompanying symptoms could be having fewer than three bowel movements in a week, producing stools that are hard or have lumps, a blocked feeling in your rectum among others. Constipation can be treated with over the counter medication. But if it becomes chronic then the cause of constipation needs to be evaluated. Some medical reasons that could lead to constipation are hypothyroidism, colon and rectal infections, irritable bowel syndrome, bowel cancer etc. Once the cause is treated the pain will subside by its own.

Stomach Ulcer: An ulcer can develop on the lining of the stomach, esophagus or small intestine if it gets damaged due to acids in the stomach. Along with the pain in the right side of the abdomen other symptoms might include chest pain, nausea, indigestion, heartburn, vomiting and fatigue. Possible treatments for stomach ulcers could include antacids or antibiotics depending on the diagnosis.

Gallstones: Small, hard deposits of digestive fluid in the gallbladder are called as gallstones can give rise to pain in the right side of the abdomen. Common signs of gallstones include pain in the back, cramping, nausea, vomiting and indigestion.

Appendicitis: This is the most common cause of pain in the right side of the abdomen. If your appendix becomes inflamed, it causes appendicitis. It is important to know the signs of appendicitis, because it can be very serious if left untreated. Apart from the pain an inflamed appendicitis can lead to nausea, vomiting, loss of Appetite, bloating, fever. Appendicitis could cause your appendix to burst, if left untreated which could be fatal. Treatment could include antibiotics or an appendectomy, which is surgery to remove your appendix.

Keep in mind: These are just some of the potential causes of pain in the right side of your abdomen. Since there are so many potential options, professional medical help is the only way to know for sure what you are facing. Talk to your doctor to get a proper diagnosis and plan a treatment to feel better.