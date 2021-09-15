‘Real Life Tarzan’ Succumbs To Liver Cancer After 41 Years of Jungle Life: How Unhealthy Diet Can Damage Your Liver

‘Real Life Tarzan’ Succumbs To Liver Cancer After 41 Years of Jungle Life: How Unhealthy Diet Can Damage Your Liver

Man dubbed as 'real-life Tarzan' died of liver cancer after living over 41 years in the jungles. Read on to know how your lifestyle may affect your liver.

Real-life Tarzan, Ho Van Lang who spent 41 years of his life in the jungles died of liver cancer. He was 53. Lang was living in the deep forest of the Tay Tra district in Quang Ngai province (Vietnamese jungle) for over four decades. According to the reports, Lang fled into the jungles of Vietnam with his father in 1972, during the Vietnam War. However, in 2013 Lang along with his father, returned back to modern society. In 2017, Lang's father died due to unknown illnesses.

As reported by the media, Lang was suffering from liver cancer for a long time, and the reason which his friends listed behind the condition was the modern lifestyle which Lang was living, after 41 years in the jungles. "The modern habits which include a lot of processed foods and occasional alcohol affected his health and led to his demise," one of his friends quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desert Island Experiences (@docastaway)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desert Island Experiences (@docastaway)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desert Island Experiences (@docastaway)

Alvaro Cerezo, a friend of Lang spoke to the media and shared his thoughts about what led to death of Lang. "Lang's coming back to modern lifestyle, eating processed foods and sometimes even drinking alcohol led to liver cancer." He further added, "If I asked Lang to beat someone, he would do it severely. He doesn't know the difference between good and bad. Lang is just a child. He doesn't know anything."

You may like to read

Liver Cancer What You Should Know

Your liver is the football-sized organ that is located upper right portion of your abdomen. Any abnormal growth of the cells in your liver which can get out of control and leave less space for normal cells can lead to cancer disease. Some of the warning symptoms of this severe condition may include:

Unexplained weight loss Loss of appetite Abdominal pain Nausea and vomiting Extreme fatigue and weakness Swelling in the abdominal area Pale skin colour White, chalky stools

Unhealthy Diet Can Damage Your Liver

Yes, what you eat matters a lot to your body. Since your eating habits can severely affect your health, it is important to understand what are the unhealthy diet that can harm your liver. A poor and unhealthy diet can be the worst enemy for your liver and here are some of the things that can affect the organ

Processed food such as bacon, sausages, etc Frozen foods Sugar or sugary food items Herbal supplements Too much intake of Vitamin A Consumption of alcohol Soft drinks Acetaminophen Eating food high in trans fats