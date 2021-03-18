They say “not all that glitters is gold” – this saying is true for many celebrities. People easily mistake celebrities as someone who has it all, but behind closed doors of lavish houses is the hidden battles with depression. A lifestyle of money and fame does not guarantee happiness, sometimes the problems overshadow the comfort and contribute to depression. With a glam image in public but a broken interior, many celebrities deal with their problems without letting the world know the harsh reality they live in. One such celebrity who suffered from depression and recently opened up about her journey is Rashami Desai. Also Read - Beware! Lack of proper exercise can raise your risk of depression amid pandemic

The actor, who rose to prominence with her show Uttaran continued to impressed people with her acting skills in many other shows. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Desai opened about several topics and also her struggle with depression. Here’s what she said. Also Read - Paid maternity leave linked to long-term health benefits for mother and child: Study

Rashami Desai Suffered From Depression Post Her Divorce

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress spoke about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, how she faced flak for her body shape, and much more. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was asked if she has been replaced from a show or given an absurd reason to leave, Rashami said that she was replaced once from a show, and it really affected her. That is when she realized she was suffering from depression. Desai explained that depression is not just popping pills. When she was suffering from a mental disorder, she was not being herself and was trying to be somebody else. Also Read - Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say

“People Made Fun Of Me” – Rashami Desai

Explaining her battle with depression, she revealed that she was not able to make the right choices for herself, and she was made fun of during that period. She was labelled ‘numb’ when she was struggling with depression. To overcome the problem, the Uttaran actor had to make some major changes in her life to come out of that place.

She explained that she is now at a place where she feels content with the way she is leading her life. Elaborating her answer, she spoke about how everything used to bother her, but now she has decided to take a more positive stride.

Positive Thinking Lowers The Signs of Depression

Several studies have shown that positive thinking and optimism helps boost mental and physical health. We know that it is easier said than done but incorporating positive thinking can help alleviate the signs of depression. Here are some tips for you to be more positive: