Vaccination Day: Rare Vaccines To Prevent Severe Illness And Developmental Delay

Vaccination is still less known, but essential; let's know which ones and why.

National Vaccination Day 2023: No vaccines are specifically designed to prevent developmental delays or disorders. Vaccines are intended primarily to prevent infectious diseases and their associated complications. However, some vaccines can indirectly prevent developmental delays by protecting against infectious diseases that can cause brain damage or other complications that may lead to developmental delays. Dr Himani Narula, Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician, Director & Co-founder of Continua Kids, further shares that vaccination is still less known but essential; let's know which ones and why.

MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

For example, vaccines such as the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), varicella (chickenpox), Japanese encephalitis, and the pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccine can prevent serious complications such as encephalitis, which can cause developmental delays in some cases.

Rubella Infection is known to cause congenital disabilities and developmental delay. Measles and mumps are viral infections that can stunt the growth and development of the child. However, no scientific evidence suggests that the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine causes a developmental delay or autism.

Multiple studies have been conducted over the years involving thousands of children and have consistently shown no link between the MMR vaccine and developmental delay or autism. In addition, MMR vaccines protect against serious diseases that can cause severe complications and death.

Japanese Encephalitis

This is a viral infection that is spread by mosquitos and can cause inflammation of the brain. The best way to prevent Japanese encephalitis is through vaccination, particularly if you are travelling to areas where the disease is common.

Pneumococcal And Meningococcal Disease

Pneumococcal and Meningococcal disease is a severe bacterial infection that can cause meningitis and sepsis (blood infection), which can be life-threatening. The Pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccine is a safe and effective way to prevent meningitis secondary to these severe bacterial infections.

CMV Infection

Furthermore, some ongoing research suggests that vaccines targeting specific infectious agents or pathogens have a beneficial impact on preventing neurodevelopmental disorders. For example, some studies are investigating the potential role of vaccines in preventing congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, which has been associated with developmental delays and disabilities.

Conclusion

While there are currently no vaccines designed to specifically prevent developmental delays or disorders, routine vaccination can prevent infectious diseases contributing to these issues. Discuss the need for vaccination based on individual risk factors and follow the recommended vaccine schedule for optimal protection against meningococcal disease. Working with healthcare providers and following recommended vaccine schedules is essential to help promote overall health and well-being.