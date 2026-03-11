Rare side effects of high blood sugar levels: How does diabetes affect your kidneys and damage blood vessels

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Diabetes is a type of chronic disease that is currently prevalent in most countries across the world, and when not well managed, it has the potential to impact various body organs. Of these, the most susceptible ones are the kidneys. Prolonged elevated blood sugar levels may eventually cause overall damage to the kidneys, which can lead to diabetic nephropathy. This condition may result in chronic kidney disease or kidney failure (when not treated).
Kidneys are important in the streamlining of waste products and surplus fluid from the blood. They have millions of minute filtering units known as glomeruli. Yet, these minute blood vessels start to weaken and get damaged once the blood sugar level is kept high over a long period of time. This eventually impacts the effectiveness of the kidneys in the filtration of blood.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.comDr. Anil Sharma, Director, Kidney Transplant - Urology, explains, "The high glucose levels in an individual with diabetes may cause added pressure to the small blood vessels within the kidneys. This continuous tension can cause inflammation and thickening of such vessels, making them less effective in eliminating waste in the blood. The condition might begin to leak important proteins that are expected to be maintained in the bloodstream."
Potential significant pathways by which diabetes can impact kidney health are:
The fact that diabetic kidney disease usually presents itself silently is one of the most glaring problems thereof. Symptoms may go unnoticed by many until the damage is very severe. That is why regular screening is crucial to patients with diabetes.
Possible of some early warning signatures are swelling of feet or ankles, fatigue, frequent urination, or foamy urine. Nevertheless, these symptoms may be manifested only at advanced stages and thus regular medical examinations are very crucial.
Diabetic patients should be advised on how to protect their kidneys.
Luckily, it is possible to minimize the danger of kidney damage, with the help of the proper lifestyle and medical services. The significant measure in kidney care is the proper control of diabetes.
The important precautionary measures are:
Dr Anil Sharma claims that individuals with diabetes should be especially careful of their kidney well-being. The early diagnosis, periodic observation, and treatment will allow for preventing severe complications and maintaining the kidney performance over several decades.
