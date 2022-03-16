Rare Omicron Complication In Kids: Respiratory Illnesses On The Rise Among Kids Infected With COVID Variant

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has mutated several times over the years. From the deadly delta to highly contagious Omicron, coronavirus has given rise to several variants since it was first detected in 2019, in a Chinese city named Wuhan. COVID-19 infection is mainly associated with a severe respiratory disease that damages the lungs to a great extent. In a recent study, experts have warned that the virus can also leave a strong impact on kids. According to the experts, infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is associated with a common respiratory illness in young children, known as croup, a previously unrecognised complication of COVID-19.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, says that there was a rise in cases among the children who were diagnosed with croup and COVID-19, both at the same time.

The researchers also stated that in some cases they also saw a sudden surge in cases with severe, requiring hospitalisation and more medication doses compared to croup caused by other viruses, adding that just over 80 per cent occurred during the Omicron period.

Talking about the study, author Ryan Brewster said, "There was a very clear delineation from when Omicron became the dominant variant to when we started seeing a rise in the number of croup patients."

Croup - What To Know

Croup, also known as laryngotracheitis, is a common respiratory illness in babies and young children. The illness is marked by a distinctive barking cough and sometimes noisy, high-pitched intakes of breath known as stridor.

It happens when colds and other viral infections cause inflammation and swelling around the voice box, windpipe, and bronchial tubes. In severe cases, croup can dangerously constrict breathing.

Omicron Impacts Upper Airway

Studies so far have stated that the Omicron variant, the highly virulent strain of COVID-19 has more of a "preference" for the upper airway than earlier variants, which mainly targeted the lower respiratory tract.

Talking about which age group is more vulnerable to the croup when infected with COVID-19, experts said that children under age 2 are catching the virus and the respiratory complications more than kids of other ages. And also, 72 per cent of these kids are boys.

A Cause of Concern?

Although no children died, nine of the 75 children with COVID-19-associated croup (12 per cent) needed to be hospitalised and four of them (44 per cent, or 5 per cent of the total) required intensive care, the researchers said. By comparison, before COVID-19, fewer than 5 per cent of children with croup were hospitalised, and of those, only 1 to 3 per cent required intubation, they said. Overall, 97 per cent of the children were treated with dexamethasone, a steroid.

All of those who were hospitalised received treatment which is reserved for moderate or severe cases, as did 29 per cent of children treated in the ED. "Most cases of croup can be managed in the outpatient setting with dexamethasone and supportive care," said Brewster. He further added, "The relatively high hospitalisation rate and a large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses."

