Rare Monkeypox Cases Reported from US, First Time In Nearly 20 Years: All You Need To Know About It

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that is characterized by flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cold and cough, headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, etc.

As the world battle the deadly coronavirus, a rare case of monkeypox was detected in Texas, the US on Friday. According to the initial reports, this was the first such case reported in the state. Speaking to the media, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, "While rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public."

The CDC told the media that the patient is currently hospitalized in isolation in Dallas and a team is working with local bodies to connect to the people who were in direct contact with the infected individual. The government has however said that the lone case of monkeypox is no cause for alarm and poses no threat to the general public.

Monkeypox All You Need To Know About It

Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. As the name suggests, monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease were recorded in colonies of monkeys kept for research. According to the reports, the first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

What Are The Symptoms of Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that is characterized by flu-like symptoms such as rise in body temperature/ fever, chills, cold and cough, headache, body ache, swelling of the lymph nodes, etc. These symptoms slowly grow into infectious and contagious rashes all over the face of the infected person.

How Does It Spread?

Monkeypox spreads from person to person via respiratory droplets which contain the virus. According to the CDC, only masks can keep everyone safe from these airborne diseases. How is it different from smallpox? Various studies have revealed that the fatality rate among patients suffering from smallpox is higher than those who are suffering from monkeypox.