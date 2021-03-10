Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disease that most often affects babies and children. It is a neuromuscular disorder that causes paralysis, muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement. Untreated SMA is the leading genetic cause of death among babies and young children. Many babies born with severe type 1 SMA – the most common and the most severe type of SMA – have a life expectancy of just two years. Unluckily, there’s no cure for this genetic disorder, but treatments can improve some symptoms and help the child live longer. Researchers have been persistently working on finding effective ways to fight the disease. The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) has approved what is believed to be the ‘most expensive drug in the world’ to treat this rare but often fatal genetic disease. Manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies, the one-off gene therapy Zolgensma is reportedly price at ₹18 crore (£1.79 million) per dose. NHS England recently issued a statement about the approval of the drug and stated that it will be used for babies and young children suffering from SMA. Also Read - Two brothers with Hunter Syndrome move Delhi High Court seeking free treatment

According to NHS, the treatment is given as a single intravenous infusion and it contains a replica of the missing gene SMN1. Studies have shown that Zolgensma can help babies with SMA breathe without a ventilator, sit up on their own and crawl and walk after a single infusion treatment. It has also been found that Zolgensma can improve motor function for young children with type 1 SMA and prolong their lives, it added. Also Read - Noonan syndrome with multiple lentigines: Have you heard of this disorder before?

Zolgensma is the second medical treatment approved by the NHS for youngsters with SMA. Earlier, in May 2019, it had made Spinraza available to eligible patients. The NHS said it is ready to fast-track the introduction of the innovative gene therapy. Also Read - Diagnosing spinal muscular atrophy

Causes and Symptoms of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Spinal Muscular Atrophy occurs due to deficiency of the survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein that helps with controlling muscle movement. Children with this genetic disorder have mutated or missing SMN1 genes and low levels of SMN2 genes – both these genes give your body instructions for making SMN protein. There are three main types of SMA that develop during childhood:

Type 1 (Werdnig-Hoffman disease)

Type 2 (intermediate SMA)

Type 3 (Kugelberg-Welander disease)

Type 1 SMA, the most common and severe form of the disease, is typically diagnosed within the first six months of life. While type 2 SMA is usually diagnosed between the ages of 7 and 18 months, often type 3 SMA is diagnosed by age 3 but can sometimes appear later in life.

Children with type 1 SMA face complications with breathing due to which they also only live a few years. Type 2 SMA causes weakness in the muscles of the arms and legs, and children with this type can’t stand on their own. Although type 3 SMA is less severe than types 1 and 2, children with this condition may have trouble standing up, balancing, using the stairs, or running. They may also not able to walk later in life.

Available Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three medications to treat SMA including onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi (Zolgensma). The other two treatments are nusinersen (Spinraza), and risdiplam (Evrysdi).

Zolgensma is used for children under 2 years old and the treatment involves replacing SMN1 gene. Spinraza, on the other hand, adjusts the SMN2 gene to enable it to make more protein and is used for both children and adults with SMA. Both are intravenous medications.

Evrysdi is an oral drug for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in patients 2 months of age and older. It works to stop the SMN2 genes from disrupting the protein production.