Rare Disease Day 2026: Why Awareness Matters And Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

A diagnosis of a rare disease can be overwhelming, but it is not the end of the journey. It is often the beginning of understanding and support.

Rare Disease Day 2026: When a child falls sick repeatedly, takes longer than expected to walk or speak or develops symptoms that even doctors struggle to explain, most parents assume it is just a passing phase. But sometimes, these early warning signs may point to something far less common, i.e., a rare disease.

Rare diseases may be individually uncommon, yet together they affect millions of families. In India, an estimated 70 million people live with rare diseases, and more than 70% of those affected are children. Many of these conditions are genetic, lifelong, and challenging to diagnose in the early stages. For parents, awareness can make a life-changing difference, while recognizing early signs often becomes the first step toward timely care and better outcomes.

What Is A Rare Disease?

A rare disease is typically defined as a condition that affects only a small percentage of the population. Globally, scientists have identified over 7,000 rare diseases, and nearly 80% are linked to genetic causes. "Unlike common childhood illnesses, rare diseases rarely follow predictable patterns. A baby may appear perfectly healthy at birth, with symptoms slowly emerging during infancy or early childhood. Since these are rare conditions, many medical professionals may see only a handful of cases in their lifetime. This means that for many families, the wait for a diagnosis can be years," Dr. Arpna Bansal, Consultant and General Paediatrician at the Paras Health Panchkula explains. "In the Indian context, the problem is exacerbated by a lack of awareness, unequal access to genetic screening, and the fact that medical attention is sought only when the symptoms are severe."

Importance Of Early Detection

Early diagnosis can significantly change a child's future. While some rare diseases have treatments that slow disease progression, others can be managed effectively with supportive therapies that improve quality of life and development. Delayed diagnosis may result in complications to progress unnoticed, sometimes causing irreversible damage. Studies show that children are disproportionately affected and rare diseases contribute substantially to childhood illness and early mortality when diagnosis is missed or delayed. This is why parents' observations often become the most important starting point in identifying a rare condition.

Warning Signs Parents Should Not Ignore

Symptoms vary widely but certain patterns should encourage parents to seek medical evaluation. Here are some warning signs every parent should not ignore:

Delayed developments: Late sitting, walking, speaking, poor muscle strength, difficulty holding objects, loss of skills a child had already learned and muscular or metabolic disorders. Persistent feeding or growth issues: Failure to gain weight despite feeding, frequent vomiting or problems with swallowing, and extreme fatigue during feeding. Repeated or unusual illnesses: Frequent infections, slow recovery from common illnesses, multiple hospital visits without a clear diagnosis and certain rare immune or genetic disorders. Physical or neurological abnormalities: Unusual facial or skeletal anomalies, seizures or sudden developmental delays, early vision or hearing impairments, and unusual neurological or genetic disorders. Family history or loss of siblings: A family history of mysterious childhood illnesses, early deaths or known genetic disorders would be a reason to consider genetic counselling.

"In many Indian families, the diagnostic journey can be long and draining. Parents may visit several doctors and hospitals before getting a clear answer, a journey that is sometimes referred to as a 'diagnostic odyssey.' The high cost of treatment and the unavailability of specialized care centers can be an added burden," Dr. Bansal said. "Encouragingly, progress is being made. The National Policy for Rare Diseases formulated by the Government of India and the establishment of Centres of Excellence are intended to improve access to diagnosis and treatment. At the same time, awareness is helping parents seek medical attention earlier than ever before."

What Parents Should Do

Parents do not have to worry about every symptom, but they should listen to their gut. If something always seems off about their child's life development or health, it is a good idea to get a second opinion. A paediatric specialist or genetic expert may be consulted if:

Symptoms remain unexplained Several body systems seem to be involved Development seems to be different from other children Keeping track of medical information

(Rare Disease Day is observed on the last day of February. In 2026, this auspicious day will occur on 28 February.)

