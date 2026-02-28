Rare Disease Day 2026: Expert Decodes The Hidden Crisis And Call For Strategic Action

Under a scientific, ethical and transparent approach, stem cell banking is a considerate move towards sustainability.

Rare diseases, also known as orphan disease are conditions that affect a small percentage of the population, but they affect millions of families across the world. Their unusual nature is also very difficult as they are not only uncommon, but also unpredictable. There are numerous rare diseases which are genetic and may go undetected in the family, whereas some are diagnosed at infancy and others that manifest themselves years later.

Rare Diseases: An Unspoken Public Health Menace

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are about 7,000 known rare diseases in the world, with the diseases having an aggregate percentage of close to 8 per cent of the world population. Dr. Aditi Kundoo, Medical Director, Lab Operations, Cryoviva Life Sciences, further explains, " In India, where an estimated 70 million people may be affected while policy and healthcare infrastructure play a crucial role in ensuring timely diagnosis, access to treatment and continued research development. Yet, the country continues to face major challenges, including high treatment costs, limited public awareness and regulatory gaps. "

Between Awareness And Preparedness

Rare Disease Dayis an annual program that is observed every year on the last day of February to raise awareness, fund research and advocate on behalf of patients. Although these measures are also indispensable, another conversation, though less visible, is no less necessary and it is preparedness.

Talking about stem cell banking, Dr. Kundoo states, "In a medical environment where the evolution of medical science is taking leaps and bounds, it is no longer a hypothetical thing to plan today based on the future possibilities that may arise. It is becoming a strategic requirement. Stem cell banking which was regarded as an optional service is slowly taking shape to be considered as long-term health planning. It is a kind of biological preparedness, a resource kept alive at birth and which can be used in therapeutic prospects."

Between Awareness And Anticipatory Care

Many of the rare disorders are caused by a genetic mutation. Despite the developments in haematology, immunology and regenerative medicine to broaden the treatment options in particular conditions, it is surprising that many families end up with a diagnosis of rare diseases in their laps.

"The contemporary medical care is gradually being transformed to anticipatory models. This proactive strategy is represented in vaccination programs, newborn screening programs, and genetic testing. Saving the stem cells is sound with this proactive philosophy. It is a move that is taken at an early age owing to foresight and not to fear," Dr. Kundoo notes.

The healthcare professionals note that responsible communication is also important. Stem cell banking does not ensure any cure or even risk elimination but it provides the possibility of a preserved biological material in cases when compatibility and timing are very important. She suggests that in clinical situations with high stakes, such options may have a significant value.

Cordiality As A Form Of Hope

Regenerative medicine is still in its developmental stages and treatment options are growing. Although not all rare diseases up until now have a treatment that is based on stem cell, the rate of scientific advancement serves to emphasize the necessity of long-term planning.

"Being prepared for the unknown does not imply that one foresees the worst. Rather, it is an expression of the insight into the intricacies of health and the changing possibilities of medical science," Dr. Kundoo concludes. "Awareness about the rare disease day should not only be done on the diagnosis level but it should also promote informed preparedness."

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.