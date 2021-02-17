Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining Shorey wrote. I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17 2021 The actor had a packed 2020 featuring in films like Angrezi Medium Lootcase Kadakh and series such as PariWar and High. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama Metro Park which started streaming