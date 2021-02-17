Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. Also Read - HM mulls over precautionary measures to contain spread of SA, Brazilian variants of COVID-19 in India

“I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining,” Shorey wrote. Also Read - Maharashtra may be headed for another lockdown after surge in daily COVID-19 cases

The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like “Angrezi Medium”, “Lootcase”, “Kadakh”, and series such as “PariWar” and “High”.

Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama “Metro Park”, which started streaming in January.

Previously many other famous Bollywood stars had confirmed that they have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Let’s have a look at who are these celebrities who fought back Covid-19 symptoms.

Other Actors Who Survived The Infection:

Neetu Kapoor

On December 10, 2020, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice, and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance. Take care.”

Genelia Deshmukh

Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza had also tested Covid-19 positive. Taking to Twitter the actress wrote: “Hi, I was tested COVID-positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With God’s grace I tested COVID-negative today…” The actress also shared how hard it was for her to deal with isolation.

Arjun Kapoor

On September 06, 2020, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.”

Malaika Arora

On the very same day (September 06, 2020) actress Malaika Arora took to her social media and confirmed that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress also said that she had self-quarantined herself.

Aftab Shivdasani

Actor Aftab Shivdasani who is currently shooting his comeback movie – Poison 2, had tested positive for coronavirus last year. Taking to social media he shared that he was symptomatic and had a mild fever and dry cough.

In a note, the actor wrote: “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.”