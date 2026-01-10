Randy McMillan Dies At 67: Was It Linked to Old Injuries? What We Know About Cause of Death of Former Colts RB So Far

Randy McMillan Death News: The football world is mourning the loss of Randy McMillan, the former running back of the Indianapolis Colts, who passed away at the age of 67. McMillan was one of the franchise's most productive players during its early years in Indianapolis, and his death has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and former teammates.

The family did not reveal the actual cause of his death and has urged everyone to give them enough space to mourn the loss of such a lovely soul.

Randy McMillan Death: How A Fatal Leg Fracture Ended His Career

Although the football star's initial years at NFL was marked by productivity, reports suggest that his career saw a setback when he met with an accident in 1987. The footballer was crossing a road near his Maryland home, when he was struck by a car, suffering a fractured left leg in multiple places and facial injuries.

The accident was so devastating that the injuries that he suffered, forced him into an early retirement at the age of just 28.

This was not it, the footballer also suffered a several other health setbacks that made his comeback difficult.

In 2002, he was involved in another car accident in which he fell asleep at the wheel and suffered a spinal injury that further impacted his mobility. While he continued to be admired for his resilience, the long-term effects of these injuries were thought to have had a lasting impact on his overall health.

Family Urge Everyone To Not Make Speculations About Cause of Death

Loss of loved ones can leave the family devastated and battling with serious mental health issues. At this time, any false rumours or negative comments at this time can make things worse.

