Ramadan 2026: Precautions Diabetes Patients Should Take During Ramzan Fasting

Ramadan (Ramzan) 2026 Starting Date: This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, if the crescent moon is sighted around 6:00 PM.

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins when the crescent moon is sighted, the commencement of a period of fasting, prayer, and meditation for Muslims worldwide. During this month, people refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, establishing a sense of community and spiritual development. The end of Ramadan is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr (the fast-breaking festival), one of Islam's main holidays.

As we mark the most-awaited celebrations for the Muslim community, let's take a look at some of the health tips that are required to be followed during this time, for safety.

While there are tons of health tips for each groups of people, on this Ramadan, let's understand how fasting affects the body's blood sugar levels, and what one can do to stay safe if he/she is diagnosed with diabetes.

Fasting On Ramadan: Does It Affect The Body In Any Negative Way?

When you fast, your body shifts from regular food intake to relying on stored energy. For people without diabetes, insulin and glucose levels adjust smoothly. But in people with diabetes especially those on insulin or certain medications the risk of blood sugar swings increases.

Studies show that fasting can trigger both hypoglycemia (dangerously low blood sugar) and hyperglycemia (very high blood sugar), depending on meal patterns, medication timing, hydration, and activity levels.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant - General Medicines, Shardacare-Healthcity, said, "Ramadan fasting has a spiritual fulfillment, and in individuals with diabetes, it needs a lot of planning and medical attention. Some changes in eating habits, sleeping, and exercise that the body undergoes during the Ramadan can all influence the levels of blood sugar. Long periods of starvation during the day can lead to the occurrence of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) when an individual fasts all day until night. Conversely, heavy meals at iftar especially those rich in sugar or refined carbohydrates can lead to sudden rise in blood sugar, a condition referred to as hyperglycemia. Such is one of the primary concerns of diabetic patients during Ramadan."

He further noted - "The effects of fasting are condition-specific and depend on the level of sugar control, medications, and the general state of health. Other patients might be contraindicated to fast (particularly those who have uncontrolled diabetes, hypoglycemia, severe complications, or medical conditions) and also the patient may be advised to eat. Thus, pre-Ramadan medical appointment is very necessary. Doctors are able to analyze medicines, change the time of taking insulin or oral drugs, and determine whether one can be safe without fasting. Meal planning is one of the most significant techniques. To stay energetic all day long, Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) must consist of food that is slow to digest, containing whole grains, proteins, healthy fats, and foods rich in fibre. Excessive salt and sugar foods should be avoided by the patients because these foods can heighten the cases of dehydration and changes in glucose levels."

How To Safely Break The Fast With Diabetes?

Dr. Niraj Kumar, explains - Breaking the fast slowly is advised at iftar in that, one should take water and small portions first then eat balanced food and not too much. It is necessary to check the blood sugar regularly and it does not interrupt the fast. Patients are advised to measure the glucose level several times in the day especially when they experience the effects such as being dizzy, sweating, fatigued, confused or excessively thirsty."

As per experts, in case of low or excessive sugar levels, it is medically required to break the fast. Another important factor is hydration. Because fasting periods restrict fluids, patients ought to take enough water between the periods of iftar and suhoor to mitigate the chances of dehydration, which causes poor blood sugar management. The physical activity must be moderate. Light exercise like walking is a good thing but the extreme activities of workout in the fasting period may expose an individual to the risk of hypoglycemia.

Fasting During Ramadan: Who Should Be Cautious - Tips To Follow

With all that being said, here are the top things to keep in mind when you are plannign to fast during Ramadan - after being doagnosed with uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

People with type 1 diabetes, especially those on multiple daily insulin injections, are at high risk and generally should not fast without close clinical supervision because of the danger of severe hypoglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis. Those with a history of repeated low blood sugar, poor glucose control, or recent metabolic emergencies (like diabetic ketoacidosis or severe hyperglycemia) are also strongly advised against prolonged fasting. Pregnant women with diabetes or gestational diabetes are advised not to fast due to potential risks to both mother and baby.

To conclude with, Dr Kumar says - Diabetes does not necessarily deny the ability of the person to fast, only it needs awareness, planning, and medical consideration. The aim is to keep safe during Ramadan and at the same time maintain a normal level of blood sugar. Through adequate education, proper dieting and frequent examination, most individuals with diabetes will be able to fast in a responsible manner and stay healthy simultaneously.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.

