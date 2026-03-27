Ram Charan recovering well after eyelid surgery, Chiranjeevi shares health update

Ram Charan is recovering well after undergoing eyelid surgery, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a health update reassuring fans. Here's the latest update on Ram Charan's health and recovery.

Ram Charan recovering well after eyelid surgery, Chiranjeevi shares health update

The eyelid surgery performed on actor Ram Charan is going on very well as megastar Chiranjeev posted a recent health update that has relieved the fans throughout the country. The revision follows the news regarding the minor medical procedure of the actor, which raised some concern on social media. The family has, however been able to confirm that the surgery was planned and Ram Charan is fine.

Ram Charan Health Update: What happened to him?

The update, as the one circulated by Chiranjeevi, states that it was a small eyelid surgery and that there is nothing to worry about. He appreciated the love, prayers and support of the fans and assured them that Ram Charan is fine and recovery will take place without complications. The actor is taking a break and is likely to report to work shortly. Eyelid surgery or blepharoplasty is another popular surgery that individuals undertake either because of a medical need or cosmetics. In most instances, it is performed to address drooping eyelids, to get rid of excess skin or to enhance vision in a case of sagging skin that is affecting the vision. The recovery period of such procedures is normally brief, and a majority of patients heal in a few weeks after getting rest and care.

Fans' reaction to Ram Charan's recovery

When the news was posted, fans of Ram Charan had their social media awash with well-wishes for his swift recovery. Most of the celebrities and film industry members equally sent their well-wishes. Ram Charan, who is known as being devoted to fitness and work, will resume to his professional engagements after a brief time on a recovery break. On the other hand, the health update of Chiranjeev has come as relief to those fans who feared the health of the actor. The family has asked that they give them their privacy as Ram Charan gets well, and assured them that they were still with them and that they cared.

Overall, Ram Charan has been out of blockbusters and has a number of films in line. His recovery is also advancing well and the fans can hardly wait to see him on the screen once again. In the meantime, the good news of Chiranjeevi about his health has quelled all fears to verify that Ram Charan is okay, healthy, and recovering successfully after undergoing eyelid surgery.

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