Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Sawant Dies After Battling Brain Tumor, Cancer, Actor Cries Inconsolably

Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Sawant Dies After Battling Cancer, Brain Tumor

Jaya Sawant was admitted in Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai where she was receiving treatments for Brain Tumor, Cancer, that had already spread to thr lungs.

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant breathed her last on Saturday evening in Mumbai, after a long battle with brain tumor and cancer. Confirming the news, Rakhi told the media, "Maa ab nahi rahi (Mom is no more)." She added that Jaya had a multi-organ failure and was critical. Rakhi's friend said that they first noticed a little fluctuation in the monitor, and half an hour later they were informed that Jaya had passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant's Mother Was Diagnosed With Cancer And Brain Tumor

This comes days after Rakhi Sawant, had shared an emotional video on her social media account from Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in which she informed her fans that her mother Jaya Sawant was diagnosed with brain tumor and cancer. She also confirmed that the reports had suggested that cancer had already spread to Jaya's lungs by the time it was diagnosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

In the post, Rakhi could be heard crying inconsolably, while informing her fans about her mother's health condition. She captioned the post as: "Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her."

Brain Tumor: What Is It? Signs And Symptoms To Know

A brain tumor is a condition in which there is a mass or growth of abnormal cells in your brain. There are two types of brain tumors -- noncancerous (benign), and cancerous (malignant). The signs and symptoms of a brain tumor can be different in different patients, and this totally depends on the tumor's size, location, and rate of growth. Here are some signs:

You may like to read

Speech difficulties Extreme fatigue or tiredness Difficulty in making decisions Gradual loss of sensation Persistent headaches Vision problems Not able to balance the body movements Hearing problems

Get yourself checked as and when you notice any abnormalities in your body, or spot any new signs of symptoms. This will prevent the comdition or the diseases from getting worse and unmaneagable.