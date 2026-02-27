Rajasthan: Class 5 Student Dies of Heart Attack While Playing At The School Premises, Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces - Cardiologist Explains Causes

SHOCKING VIDEO: A 9-year-old girl playing with her friends at a Rajasthan school suddenly collapsed and died of heart attack. Tragically, this comes just few months after the girl's 16-year-old older brother similarly passed away in an untimely death.

Rajasthan Heart Attack Death: In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old girl died after collapsing suddenly while playing in the school ground. The incident took place when the class 5 student was playing with her friends - at a private school in Rajasthan's Nagpur district. According to the initial medical reports, the deceased identified as Divya Bapedia suffered a heart attack.

"Divya Bapedia was playing with other children on the ground, before morning prayers when this incident happened," said sources.

The incident was captured on the CCTV which has now gone viral on the social media, triggering questions about the possible causes of heart attack at such a young age. In the video: The CCTV clip clearly shows that the girl was playing at the basketball court of her school with her friends when she suddenly stumbled and fell on the ground at around 7:48 am. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

In a heart-breaking tragedy capture in cctv, a 9-year-old girl named Divya collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack while playing in the playground of her private school in Gotan, Nagaur district, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/07uKMK7DCa NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) February 26, 2026

The incident has left her child's parents mourning, especially after they lost thier other child a few days back to the same fatal health emergency. According to the reports, in September 2025, Divya's brother, Abhishek, collapsed while playing at his home. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Heart Attack In Kids: What Doctor Wants Everyone To Know

The death of the 9-YO has sparked controversies about the possible causes of heart attacks in kids. To understand this life-threatening condition, we reached out to experts. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Keshava R, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, explained that heart attacks can strike anyone, of any age, and gender.

Why are heart attack cases on the rise? According to Dr. Keshava, the major contributors are lifestyle habits. In today's world, most people are battling chronic stress, anxiety issues, obesity problems, and most importantly, insomnia - these may look simple but are known to be driving the maximum cases of heart attacks in the country. Here are some major risk factors linked to heart attacks:

Reduced physical activity Lower energy expenditure Increased calorie intake Weight gain

"Many people are shocked to hear the words 'heart attack' and 'children' in the same sentence, but while rare, it can happen. What's important to understand is that heart attacks in kids are very different from those in adults. In children, they are usually linked to underlying conditions such as congenital heart defects, inflammatory diseases, infections, or rare clotting disorders not lifestyle-related artery blockages we see in older patients. Parents should never ignore warning signs like persistent chest pain, unexplained shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, fainting spells, or palpitations. These symptoms may not always mean a heart attack, but they do warrant medical evaluation," said Dr Keshava.

He further added that the key message is awareness, not panic. Early diagnosis, regular pediatric check-ups, and timely intervention can make a life-saving difference. When it comes to children's heart health, listening to their complaints and acting promptly is absolutely crucial.

The cases of heart attacks among the young people is alarmingly on the rise in India.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy suddenly collapsed and died while playing cricket near his home in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. As per reports, the Class 6 boy complained of pain in his left arm and neck while playing. His family suspect that he died of heart attack. Another such incident took place last year when a 10-year-old boy died of heart attack shortly after playing in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. The boy suffered uneasiness while playing, following which he went back home and died in his mother's lap.

