Ragging And Bullying: Health Consequences And Long Term Impact

This act of annoying, teasing and torturing a person mentally and physically can sometimes go out of control and result in serious psychological damage.

These practices are a form of serious mental abuse. In the worst cases, it can lead people to end their lives.

While the world has become more conscious of the factors that negatively impact our mental health, while many social rituals have been discarded on account of being dangerous to the emotional well-being of a person, there still exists a practice that continues to be detrimental for youth's mental health and overall well-being. Ragging and bullying have been rampant in many Indian colleges and have the potential to cause serious mental health issues, and undesirable physical outcomes and can even lead to suicide.

The passing away of a first-year postgraduate medical student in Hyderabad, four days after she allegedly attempted suicide has sent an alarm across the country's colleges on the serious consequences of ragging. Reportedly, the deceased was being harassed by her senior at the medical college. Following this, the young doctor tried to commit suicide by self-administering injections.

Health consequences of ragging

Ragging can be described as an act, conduct or practice by which people (higher in status, class etc) exert dominance over weaker individuals (lower in status, class, physically weak etc) by using physical or psychological force or violating the status, dignity and honour of those being bullied or exposing them to ridicule and contempt that damages their self-esteem. This act of annoying, teasing and torturing a person mentally and physically can sometimes go out of control and result in serious psychological damage. Social practice has been associated with physical, psychological, behavioural and emotional problems in youngsters. It is a form of mental and emotional abuse and chronic stress is usually the first bodily response of the victims. The following are some serious health consequences of ragging

Nausea, headaches and hypertension Sleep disorders Skin disorders Asthma Anxiety disorder and depression Panic disorder Social phobia Negative self-image Inferiority complex, guilt and low self-esteem.

Long-term impacts of ragging

Ragging in colleges can lead to prolonged stress that minimizes the ability of effective functioning. The long-term consequences of ragging and bullying can be a high risk of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and poor quality of interpersonal relationships. It can also lead to severe depression and people taking drastic steps like attempting suicide. As per studies, ragging can also increase the risk of displaying aggressive behaviour and engaging in criminal activity in the long run. It can also lead to alcohol and drug addiction.

Disclaimer: If you are being harassed at your school, college or workplace, reach out for help immediately