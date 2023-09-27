World Rabies Day: 5 Misconceptions About This Potentially Fatal Disease

Dr Mayur Manji Mewada shares that around seventy thousand human deaths occur worldwide due to dog bites annually. Most of these deaths occur in rural areas and developing countries.

As we observe World Rabies Day on 28th September, it's time to overcome some common myths and misconceptions about this disease. Rabies is a zoonosis, an infection of animals that can be transmitted to humans. It is caused by a bullet-shaped virus (Rhabdovirus) that likes to thrive within nerve cells once it enters the human body. On entry into human nerve cells, the virus travels through the nerves into the brain and is not amenable to cure once fully set into our nervous system. Eventually, it results in the death of the infected human being due to encephalomyelitis (Brain infection). Associate Professor Dr Mayur Manji Mewada, Unit Head, Medicine, KJSMC, Mumbai, shares that around seventy thousand human deaths occur worldwide due to dog bites annually. Most of these deaths occur in rural areas and developing countries.

The biggest misconception about rabies is that it is transmitted through animal bites only: They are acquired even through scratches / naked wounds on the human body. Apart from dogs, cats, foxes, monkeys, jackals, mongoose and even lions have been shown to transmit rabies. Human-to-human transfer is not uncommon. It is also acquired through air-born routes by breathing in caves with dense bat populations. Another common misconception is regarding dog bite wounds: The best approach is to wash a dog bite injury under free-flowing tap water/soap water without applying any pressure on the wound. Soap water, alcohol-based sanitiser liquids, Dettol, Savlon, and iodine-based solutions are all virucidal and help prevent virus entry into the body. An entire course of rabies vaccination should follow wound washing to prevent rabies. Do not apply a bandage or close the wound without medical help. The third common misconception about rabies is treatment in a previously vaccinated person: Repeat vaccination is still to be obtained in case of dog bite in a previously fully vaccinated person against rabies. However, in a previously vaccinated person, fewer vaccine doses are needed. Also, anti-rabies serum can be deferred in a previously vaccinated person. TRENDING NOW The fourth common misconception is about the cost of vaccination: Rabies vaccines are freely available in every government hospital nationwide. The cost of vaccines has reduced drastically over the years, and now, the rabies vaccine is also known as an over-the-counter medicine at a price less than a pizza. The fifth misconception is that indoor and outdoor pets must be vaccinated against rabies. The entire vaccination course should be followed by periodic yearly booster doses and maintaining vaccination cards for the pet.

Educating children about reporting dog bites/scratches to guardians is paramount

Rabies is a potentially lethal disease and incurable once a virus has set into the body. To make matters worse, no test is available to confirm the diagnosis of rabies. However, this potentially fatal disease can be prevented if timely treatment is sought. Coordinated efforts from medical fraternity, NGOs, and government support can lead to no rabies deaths by 2030.

