Understanding The Global Impact Of Rabies: A Call To Action On Worldc Day

Dog bites and scratches can cause pain and injury as well as spread germs, leading to infection.

World Rabies Day 2023: In 2022, India saw 307 people die from the highly infectious and terrifying Rabies virus. India accounts for about 36% of the global deaths due to the disease. But as we observe World Rabies Day on September 28th, it's essential to recognize that the threat of rabies isn't just confined to the country. Dr Deep Vasudeo, Head Veterinarian MaxPetZ, Mahalaxmi Mumbai, Partner & Regional Chief Medical Officer,explains that it is nothing short of a global menace, claiming the lives of an estimated 59,000 people annually, with the majority being in Asia and Africa.

Rabies: A Deadly Disease With Global Reach

Rabies is not merely a concern for pet owners; it's a deadly disease that can have dire consequences for animals and humans. The virus responsible for rabies typically spreads through the bite of an infected animal, such as dogs, bats, raccoons, or even monkeys. And it can apply to animals such as livestock as well. Once the symptoms appear, the disease is almost invariably fatal, making early intervention necessary.

The Vital Role Of Timely Vaccination And Detection

Preventing rabies begins by taking preventive and proactive measures, such as vaccination. Timely vaccinations protect pets and significantly reduce the risk of rabies transmission within communities. Pet and livestock owners should adhere to recommended vaccination schedules, as this simple step can make a difference.

Moreover, early detection is a crucial aspect of rabies management. When a pet exhibits unusual behaviour or signs of rabies, it's vital to act swiftly. The fundamental principle here is "When in doubt, isolate and observe for signs." Any deviation from normal behaviour, such as aggression, paralysis, or extreme sensitivity to touch, should be treated as potential symptoms of rabies. Seeking immediate veterinary care and isolating the animal can prevent further virus transmission.

A Personal Commitment To A Rabies-Free World

On this World Rabies Day, it's essential to recognize that individual contribution is just as crucial in our fight against rabies as that of governments and healthcare professionals; it's a collective duty for every one of us. Individuals can contribute to their country and the world by taking proactive steps to make our streets and cities rabies-free. Some of these include:

Promote Vaccination: Encourage pet owners within your community to vaccinate their pets against rabies. Raise awareness about the significance of regular vaccinations. Report Stray Animals: If you encounter stray animals that appear ill or aggressive, report them to local animal control authorities. Please do not attempt to handle them yourself. Educate and Spread Awareness: Play a role in raising awareness about rabies prevention and control. Knowledge is a potent weapon against this deadly disease. Support Vaccination Drives: Participate in or support local rabies vaccination drives, often organized by animal welfare organizations and veterinarians. Responsible Food Disposal: Avoid leaving food outside that might attract wildlife, such as dogs, raccoons, or bats, which can carry rabies. Stay informed about rabies outbreaks in your area and take appropriate precautions.

Conclusion

As we join hands to observe World Rabies Day, let's remember that rabies is not an isolated threat but a global concern that affects pets, strays, and humans alike. We can work towards a world where rabies is no longer a menace through timely vaccination, early detection, and collective action. Let us pledge to make our streets and cities rabies-free, safeguard our cherished pets and protect the health and well-being of our communities and the world. Let's ensure that rabies becomes a distant memory rather than a looming danger.

