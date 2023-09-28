Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
World Rabies Day 2023: In 2022, India saw 307 people die from the highly infectious and terrifying Rabies virus. India accounts for about 36% of the global deaths due to the disease. But as we observe World Rabies Day on September 28th, it's essential to recognize that the threat of rabies isn't just confined to the country. Dr Deep Vasudeo, Head Veterinarian MaxPetZ, Mahalaxmi Mumbai, Partner & Regional Chief Medical Officer,explains that it is nothing short of a global menace, claiming the lives of an estimated 59,000 people annually, with the majority being in Asia and Africa.
Rabies is not merely a concern for pet owners; it's a deadly disease that can have dire consequences for animals and humans. The virus responsible for rabies typically spreads through the bite of an infected animal, such as dogs, bats, raccoons, or even monkeys. And it can apply to animals such as livestock as well. Once the symptoms appear, the disease is almost invariably fatal, making early intervention necessary.
On this World Rabies Day, it's essential to recognize that individual contribution is just as crucial in our fight against rabies as that of governments and healthcare professionals; it's a collective duty for every one of us. Individuals can contribute to their country and the world by taking proactive steps to make our streets and cities rabies-free. Some of these include:
As we join hands to observe World Rabies Day, let's remember that rabies is not an isolated threat but a global concern that affects pets, strays, and humans alike. We can work towards a world where rabies is no longer a menace through timely vaccination, early detection, and collective action. Let us pledge to make our streets and cities rabies-free, safeguard our cherished pets and protect the health and well-being of our communities and the world. Let's ensure that rabies becomes a distant memory rather than a looming danger.
