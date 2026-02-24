Rabies After Dog Bite: Treatment Protocol In India, Vaccine Schedule And What To Do Immediately

Rabies After Dog Bite: The recent incident from Maharashtra, where a man reportedly died by suicide after developing intense fear of rabies following a stray dog bite, has once again brought attention to the seriousness of rabies and the importance of awareness about its treatment. Rabies is a disease which can be prevented if the treatment is done properly and in time. Most regrettable is that fear and misinformation turn to panic, particularly in the rural and semi-urban regions.

Here's all you need to understand about rabies and the treatment protocol followed in India.

What Is Rabies?

Rabies is a viral disease, which is transmitted by the saliva of the affected animals; the most common being the dogs. The virus reaches the central nervous system and, when the symptoms set in, it is practically incurable. The thing is, though, most of the folks do not know the following, rabies is entirely preventable in case of immediate treatment in the aftermath of exposure.

Street dog bites have been the most widespread source of infection in India. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it has been estimated that a large percentage of global rabies deaths is recorded in India, this iswith respect to unawareness and absence of treatment to rabies, conducted on time.

What Happens After a Dog Bite?

Not all dog bites result in rabies. The risk depends on:

Whether the dog was infected The severity of the bite Whether the skin was broken The speed of initiation of treatment.

The virus is not transmitted via sound skin. It gets into the body by way of broken skin, severe bites, or scratches that are affected by saliva.

Rabies Treatment Protocol in India

India has the national guidelines under the National Rabies Control Programme subject to the global standards. This procedure is referred to as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) and has to be initiated early enough.

1. Immediate Wound Washing (Most Important Step)

This is the most important step and the first.

Cleanse off the wound with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes.

Use an antiseptic such as povidone-iodine.

Good wound washing is alone enough to minimise the chances of an infection.

2. Categorising the Exposure

Physicians categorise the bite into three groups:

Category I: contact with or feeding animals, licks on the intact skin - No treatment necessary.

Category II: Non-bleeding scratches that do not necessitate severe treatment - Case does not necessitate severe treatment but needs anti-rabies vaccine.

Category III: Deep bites, multifocal wounds, licks on fractured skin - both vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin (RIG).

3. Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV)

In case of the necessity of vaccination, physicians use an anti-rabies vaccine that is delivered either intramuscularly or intradermally. The normal routine (Essen regimen) is as follows:

Day 0 (day of first dose)

Day 3

Day 7

Day 14

Day 28

This is because it is very necessary to take the complete course, despite the dog later appearing healthy.

4. Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG)

In Category III bites, rabies immunoglobulin is administered around the wound in order to stop the virus immediately. This is administered a single time, preferably on Day 0.

In India, two of them exist:

Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (HRIG)

Equine Rabies Immune Globulin (ERIG)

They are offered in government hospitals under health programmes and in many cases, they are free of cost.

Can Rabies Be Treated After Symptoms Appear?

Rabies is unfortunately nearly always lethal once it has developed the symptoms of hydrophobia (fear of water), agitation, confusion or paralysis. The importance of early vaccination is why it is a life-saving measure.

It is important, however, to emphasise the fact that not all rabies develops at once. The time of incubation may be weeks or months. PEP at this time will prevent this disease one hundred per cent.

Addressing Fear and Mental Health

Cases such as the one in Maharashtra point out another grave problem, that is panic forming out of fear. The fear following dog attack is not unusual and this has been so due to the increased awareness concerning the dangers of rabies. However, the current vaccines are effective and safe.

Instead of panic:

Immediately seek medical attention. Complete schedule of vaccination. Do not self-diagnose using the internet. Get an opinion from trained physicians.

Rabies is preventable. What makes treatment riskier is delayed treatment and not the bite.

