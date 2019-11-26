Instead of standing in a corner with a glass of whiskey in your hand at social gatherings, by quitting alcohol you are giving yourself an opportunity to enjoy the company of people around you. © Shutterstock

For some people, it may be hard to believe that alcohol comes in the way of their happiness. This is because it is closely related to happy occasions and wonderful memories. But the truth is that quitting alcohol has both physical and mental health benefits. A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal has stated that, by quitting, people can improve their mental health. This is especially true for women.

To understand the impact of alcohol on mental health, researchers followed a mixed group of moderate and non-drinkers for four years and measured their mental and physical well-being. At the end of the study, it was seen that non-drinkers had better mental health than moderate drinkers. Researchers also saw that women non-drinkers fared better. This study proves that women drinkers are at a greater risk of mental deterioration due to alcohol. Quitting alcohol can boost mental health, researchers say in conclusion.

Here are some health benefits that are associated with quitting alcohol.

Helps you sleep better

Alcohol can disturb the circadian rhythm (sleep-wake cycle) and mess with REM sleep. When you stop drinking, you improve your quality of sleep. This is because absence of alcohol in the system helps calm the nervous system.

Gives you glowing skin

Excess consumption of alcohol can cause dehydration, which can reduce your skin moisture. This makes your skin cells dull and inactive. By saying no to alcohol and shifting to better alternatives like water, you are removing toxins from your skin.

Boosts your confidence

Instead of standing in a corner with a glass of whiskey in your hand at social gatherings, by quitting alcohol you are giving yourself an opportunity to enjoy the company of people around you. By connecting with people, you are improving your social skills as well as your confidence. You don’t need to depend on alcohol to say a few words in a party.

Improves fitness levels

To enhance your fitness, you need your motor skills and muscles to work at top level. Alcohol dulls your sense and affects muscle recovery. Quitting alcohol helps in keeping your muscles healthy. It also improves your alertness, which is very important, especially in a contact sport.

Uplifts mood and energy level

Consumption of alcohol often cuts off the supply of vitamin B to the body. This makes you lazy and sad. Vitamin B is required to maintain energy levels in the body. There is no doubt that alcohol improves mood temporarily. But when the effect wear off, happiness disappears too. Moreover, a hangover, which is a direct result of alcohol abuse, is by definition an uncomfortable state.