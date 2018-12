You get hiccups when you eat very quickly or consume too many fatty foods or carbonated beverages. Hiccups happen as a result of ingestion of air. Hiccups are basically your body’s reflex to prevent choking. Some other possible causes of hiccups include certain medications, inhalation of dangerous fumes, brain tumors associated with the brain stem and strokes, anxiety and stress, chronic medical issues such as renal failure, brain diseases such as meningitis, encephalitis, and trauma to the brain. In most people, it is the faulty eating and food habits that irritate the diaphragm. Sometimes hiccups can last for a very long time. There are some common home remedies to get rid of hiccups . Here are some of them:

One of the most remedies is having cardamom. This spice is said to contain certain compounds that help in expulsion of gases from lungs and thus, aid in relieving hiccups. The best way to use cardamom for dealing with hiccups is to take around 4 – 5 cardamoms (elaichi) and grind them to a fine powder in a mortar and pestle, add this powder to a cup of boiling water, add 4 – 5 mint leaves (that help alleviate inflammation), boil for 5 minutes and then strain the solution. Drink this infusion while warm to relieve hiccups.

Some other ways include holding one’s breath for 3-4 seconds. Just take a deep breath and hold it for a few seconds and let it out slowly. Relax yourself by repeat this two or three times. Holding your breath leads the air in your lungs to push your diaphragm down, helping it expand and hence relieving you from hiccups. You coudl also try drinking a glass of water very quickly, getting someone to frighten or surprise you, sniffing smelling salts, pulling one’s tongue hard, put half a teaspoon of dry sugar on the back of the tongue. Repeat this at intervals of 2 minutes each, tickling one’s palate with a cotton swab and swallowing 1 tablespoon of honey.