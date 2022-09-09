Queen Elizabeth Had Reduced Mobility: Know How To Deal With It If You Are A Senior Citizen

Queen Elizabeth had been skipping important events in her last days because of episodic mobility problems that she was going through

Queen Elizabeth had been skipping important events in her last days because of episodic mobility problems that she was going through. Old age is not unfamiliar with challenges like having an unsteady walk and a tendency to fall. With age comes immobility that can affect various parts of the body, not even sparing one's gums.

Mobility limitations are common in older adults affecting the physical, psychological and social aspects of their lives. Sometimes, these conditions may also have environmental causes. Among the common conditions affecting the mobility of the elderly are arthritis, osteoporosis, hip fracture, stroke, Parkinson's disease and many others.

Two parameters for early diagnosis: Climbing and walking

Immobility while ageing is natural, but scientists have a way out for early diagnosis of the impending issue in the elderly. In an article published in the Harvard Health Publishing Journal, a study involving scientists from Alabama University have shown that answering just two questions can help the elderly see if they are treading towards mobility issues.

Among the two questions, the first one asks that if a person experience any difficultly climbing up 10 steps or walking one quarter of a mile. The second question is to ask oneself if you have changed or modified the way you climb stairs or walk a quarter mile owing to some underlying health conditions. Scientists have said that if stairs and walking have become a problem, it is a sign that you might be on the road to mobility issues.

Take reduced mobility seriously

While decreasing mobility in advanced ages is not surprising for many, experts believe that if not taken seriously it can result in grave consequences. As per research published in the National Library of Medicine, walking speed declines with normal aging but will decline additionally due to some underlying disease. The research suggests that measuring one's walking speed and ease can predict future falls, disability, and risk of mortality. Some studies suggest that reduced mobility can predict easy and frequent falls. It also makes the elderly far more prone to hip fractures which aren't easily reversible, causing complications and even death in rare cases.

Risk factors of decreased mobility

The factors behind reduced mobility can be physical, psychological and even social. Here are few factors that can be a cause:

Pain and musculoskeletal changes like joint diseases

Degenerative changes in feet

Stroke resulting in partial or complete paralysis

Spinal cord injury

Fractures

Parkinson's disease that leads to slow movement or no movement, resting tremor, and muscle rigidity

Chronic heart and lung disease

Peripheral vascular disease that causes altered balance

Certain medications

Electrolyte imbalance

Social beliefs like rest and immobility are beneficial for recovery

Depression and loneliness

Lack of motivation

Constant fear of falling or losing balance

As per studies, other causes for immobility could be lack of access to appropriate assistive devices, environmental barriers like lack of handrails on staircase, steep stairs, cluttered environment, uneven surfaces, shape and positioning of beds and chairs, wrong bathing practices and others.