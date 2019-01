Heartburn is caused when acid travels back in the food pipe and leads to an intense burning sensation in the chest and throat. @shutterstock

Heartburn is a problem caused by acid reflux. Its caused due to the failure of the muscular valve, lower oesophagal sphincter (LES), which is seated on the left, below the rib cage. LES maintains the acid inside the stomach, opens to let food pass into your stomach and helps you to burp or belch. But when it fails to close tightly or opens too often, the acid enters our oesophagus resulting in heartburn. As opposed to the stomach’s pH balance of 1-3, the oesophagus lining is sensitive and has a pH balance close to 7 which makes it difficult to withstand a highly acidic environment. As a result, a highly acidic environment leads to sharp, tightening and burning sensation in your chest. Things like overeating, obesity, constipation, or pregnancy which add a lot of pressure on your stomach make the problem worse. Heartburn can last for a few minutes to several hours.

“The best way to keep acid reflux at bay is to have 3 proper meals at a fixed time every day. Have plenty of water, fruits and vegetables in your meals, practise yoga and meditation to reduce stress, and exercise for at least 30 minutes a day,” Dr Nishant Wadhwa, Senior Consultant and Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. He also suggests skipping junk food, caffeine and white flour for the prevention of heartburn. “Also, make sure that you get sound sleep every day,” he adds.

However, if we fail to keep this gastroenterological symptom at bay, we resort to the easiest go-to option: Antacids. But it is not okay to have them on a regular basis. “Antacids are only for the SOS purpose and shouldn’t be taken regularly. They contain aluminium and magnesium can alter your bowel habits and lead to constipation and acid reflux in the long run, says Dr Wadhwa. There is a range of home remedies that can go a long way in helping you alleviate heartburn.

Cold Milk:

High calcium content of milk helps to prevent acid from building up and absorbs produced acid to reduce acidity. The cold nature of milk helps to relieve the burning sensation caused by the acid reflux in the throat and chest. Down a glass of plain cold milk without any sugar. Adding a spoon of ghee can effectively reduce the heartburn. “In fact, anything cold soothes your stomach and oesophagus. Cold lassi could also be a good option,” says Dr. Wadhwa.

Apple cider vinegar:

It’s known to be an alkalizing food which helps to balance the body’s pH level. Apple cider vinegar has many health benefits such as boosts your immunity, helps in smooth digestion, and decreases bad gut bacteria that leads to acid reflux. To reap the benefit in treating the heartburn use raw, organic, unfiltered apple cider vinegar sold in a glass bottle. Drink 2 teaspoons each morning followed by water. Before gulping it, hold it for a few seconds to stimulate the saliva production as it helps the stomach to produce digestive acid.

Amla:

This powerhouse of vitamin C helps in healing the injured stomach lining and oesophagus. “To treat have amla regularly in the morning,” says Dr. Wadhwa.

Fennel seeds:

Fennel seeds are the powerhouse of minerals and vitamins and have been used as a cure for digestive issues since time unknown. It contains “anethole”, a compound that calms the stomach. Crush fennel seeds and add them in boiling water. Drink the fennel infused water after having your meal.

Banana:

Banana is made up certain components which increase the production of mucus in the stomach and potassium that shields it from excessive acid production. Its high fibre content helps in smooth digestion. Overripe or Ripe banana should be consumed as it helps to reduce heartburn and bring relief.

Aloe vera:

Aloe vera gel has anti-inflammatory properties which help to sooth the oesophagus lining. @shutterstock

The natural anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera have many health benefits such as it boosts immunity, improves digestion, removes sunburns and works a coolant as it soothes the oesophagus and stomach lining inflammation. Take roughly 85 grams of aloe vera and mix it in 230, a millilitre of coconut water or fruit juice. Have this mixture 15 minutes before eating your meal.

Clove:

Excess saliva is produced when the clove is bitten into, which, in turn, helps in digestion and reduces the occurrence of acidity. Its carminative properties (herb like properties that helps to prevent the formation of or expulsion of produced gas) helps in improving peristalsis (the rhythm with which food moves down the stomach). Bite a clove and let the juice release into your mouth. This juice slowly acts to lower acid reflux and gives relief.

Tulsi:

Tulsi leaves stimulate the production of mucus and has antiulcer properties. Both the properties help to reduce the effects of gastric acids in your stomach. Chewing on 5 or 6 tulsi leaves can instantly give relief from heartburn.

Ginger:

Ginger is used for treating nausea and helps to ease the digestion of food for you. It’s one of the oldest Chinese remedies for digestive problems and the main ingredient of a herbal digestive formula. Drink a glass of ginger tea to treat that heartburn. You can also eat crushed ginger with a piece of jaggery. Sucking on its juice allows to slowly reach the stomach.

Peppermint:



One of the most preferred herbs for easing digestion is peppermint. It not helps with nausea but also treats upset stomach and digestive disorders. It will help to treat the acid reflux by cooling your burning throat.