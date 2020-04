Social distancing, also called physical distancing, is the best way to protect yourself from the COVID-19 infection and reduce the spread of the deadly disease. This is because COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact (within about 6 feet) with people infected with the virus. While everyone is advised to practise social distancing to contain the spread of the virus, people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 need to stay separated from others. Self-quarantine is what the doctors tell them to do. People in self-quarantine should stay separately in a room at home, and limit movement outside of their home for at least 14 days – the current guidelines say.

If you are among the thousands of people now under self-quarantine because of possible infection, don’t block out the sunlight completely. Try to get some sunshine in the morning every day to stay healthy. Also, keep your the windows of your room open to let in some outside air and sunlight, because not getting enough sunlight can do more harm to your health.

Health effects of too little sun

Most of us know about the detrimental effects of too much sun, skin cancer, premature aging, and harmful free radicals to name a few. But we hardly talk about the effects of too little sun on our health. A lack of sunlight only affects you physically but also mentally. There are a multitude of problems related to lack of sunlight, such as weak bones, foot deformities, certain cancers, skin problems, weight gain, depression and cognitive issues.

Decreased sun exposure can cause a dip in serotonin levels, which can lead to major depression with seasonal pattern (formerly known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD). Serotonin is a hormone associated with boosting mood and helping a person feel calm and focused. Exposure to sunlight triggers the release of serotonin in your brain.

The ultraviolet-B radiation in the sun’s rays helps our skin to create vitamin D, which plays a big role in bone health. Low vitamin D levels can cause rickets in children and bone-wasting diseases like osteoporosis and osteomalacia.

Although excess sunlight can contribute to skin cancers, lack of it can also increase the risk of some cancers. These include colon cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

What is the best time to get sunlight?

Midday is the best time to get vitamin D as the sun is at its highest point and it might also be safer. Afternoon sun exposure, on the other hand, may increase the risk of dangerous skin cancers.

If you do not get enough sunlight, there are a few foods from where you can get vitamin D. These include cod liver oil, swordfish, salmon, canned tuna, beef liver, egg yolks and sardines.

Can sunlight kill COVID-19 virus?

There is no evidence that sunshine can kill the deadly novel coronavirus. But getting the proper amount of sunshine is good for you, especially during self-quarantine. It gives you vitamin D that helps you sleep better, reduce stress, boost the auto-immune system and makes stronger bones. What’s more, sunshine can increase your blood circulation and help you to detox.

