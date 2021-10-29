Puneeth Rajkumar Dies Of Heart Attack At 46: Silent Symptoms of An Impending Heart Attack You Should Never Ignore

The 46-year old star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack on Friday. According to family sources, Puneeth suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr. Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital. But the efforts of doctors to revive him went in vain. However, his condition worsened on Thursday evening but he did not visit a doctor. Later on, when he went to the gym in the morning, he developed chronic chest pain. Following this, he was taken to a private clinic where ECG was done. During the check-up, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Heart Attack All You Need To Know

A heart attack occurs when there is a blockage in the pathway of the blood flow to the heart. This blockage is mostly buildup with excess fat, bad cholesterol, and other harmful substances. These together form a plaque in the arteries that slowly eats the heart. Sometimes this plaque can rupture and form a blood clot that hinders the blood flow, leading to a destruction in the muscle of the heart. Heart attack, which is also known as a myocardial infarction, can sometimes turn fatal therefore, it is important to understand the necessity to track the warning symptoms.

Heart Attack - Warning Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Heart attack kills millions of people every year. The deadly condition thus requires some attention. Here are some of the silent symptoms of an impending heart attack that you should never ignore:

Chronic chest pain

Difficulty in breathing

Nausea and cold sweats

Stomach pain

Dizziness

